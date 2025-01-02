Maven's Memories: Brent Sutter, The Latest Isles Hall of Famer

The fact that Brent Sutter will be inducted into the Islanders Hall of Fame should come as no surprise to anyone.

I watched Duane's kid brother from his initial arrival in Uniondale and throughout his National Hockey League career.

In that sense, you might say that I'm not entirely impartial. After all, my commentaries on SportsChannel -- later MSG Networks -- inevitably had me leaning in favor of the Viking, Alberta native.

To put it simply, I liked the way Brent played the game of hockey. So did more objective viewers than The Maven.

A commentary from a totally respected Canadian historian would be the best way to introduce this tribute.

Arguably the best "Who's Who In Hockey" ever produced was written by Andrew Podnieks. The title is "Players -- The Ultimate A-Z Guide Of Everyone Who Has Ever Played In The NHL."

It has 5,600 entries and covers 959 pages. Here's a capsule excerpt of the Brent Sutter review: "He hated to lose. He worked hard for every shift and for every inch of the ice. He was tough and skilled and he had his feet solidly on the ground. He would play through pain that would hospitalize most men."

A first round Draft pick in 1980, Brent followed in Duane's skate steps but his debut was not immediate. After starring for his Red Deer Junior team, Brent had an inauspicious debut at the isles camp as an 18-year-old.

Awestruck by the likes of such future Hall of Famers as Denis Potvin, Mike Bossy, Bryan Trottier and Clark Gillies -- just to name a few -- he climbed on the training camp examination table and proceeded to throw up all over the floor.

"I just lost it," Brent said in retrospect, "but the guys thought it was hilarious."

The real, winning hilarity would come later. He had a three-game audition with the Nassaumen in 1980-81 and the arithmetic was good; two goals, two assists -- four points.

"Of course we liked his future," said GM Bow Tie Bill Torrey, "but we felt that another year or so in Juniors would be better all around."