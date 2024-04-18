Marshall Warren goes from Islanders Fan to Islanders Prospect

When Marshall Warren was in the stands for the New York Islanders playoff series against the Boston Bruins back in 2021, the Laurel Hollow native had a crazy thought.

“I was sitting there thinking, wouldn’t it be cool to play for this team someday?” Warren said. “And now I signed with the team. It's crazy how things come full circle.”

Every athlete dreams of signing with their hometown team - but it’s rare to get that lucky. For Warren, inking a two-year, entry level contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday felt like a dream come true.

“I’m the biggest Islander fan, I have so many pictures of myself in Islander jerseys growing up,” Warren said.

Growing up, Warren spent a lot of time at Islanders Iceworks, which was the team’s official practice facility at the time, eager to be at the rink any chance he could get. In addition to skating there and participating in Jr. Islanders summer camps from the ages of 6-14, he also watched countless Islanders practices, paying close attention to defenseman Nick Leddy.

“I looked up to Nick Leddy as a kid,” Warren said. “I used to watch him skate in practice, just the way he got up and down the ice was helpful to watch. I always looked up to him and tried to model my game after him.”

The 5”11 and 170 lbs. blueliner recently wrapped up a solid collegiate career in the NCAA. Warren played four years at Boston College from 2019-23, racking up 57 points (20G, 37A) in 130 games, and serving as captain in his final season. He transferred to the University of Michigan for the 2023-24 season where his NCAA career ended with a trip to the Frozen Four, though Michigan fell to Boston College. For Islanders fans who may not follow the college game closely, Warren describes himself as a well-rounded, 200-foot defenseman.

“I like to skate, be physical and make plays,” Warren said. “I was pretty versatile in college, I played every role – power play, PK, I’ve been put in every situation.”