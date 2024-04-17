Lee Named Islanders Nominee For 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Award given to player for leadership quality and humanitarian contribution in the community

893_KingClancyNominee_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Anders Lee was announced as the New York Islanders nominee for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Wednesday afternoon.

The Islanders' captain was nominated by the team for the King Clancy, which is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. All 32 teams submit a nominee.

CLANCY_1000x563_FINAL-17114206-2

Per the NHL

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

This is Lee's sixth King Clancy nomination in the past seven seasons. Two Islanders have won the King Clancy, Bryan Trottier in 1989 and Doug Weight in 2011. The King Clancy will be given out at the NHL Awards.

