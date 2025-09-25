Islanders to Induct Pat LaFontaine into Hall of Fame

The New York Islanders announced today that Pat LaFontaine will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Dec. 13th when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. LaFontaine is the 17th inductee into the Islanders Hall of Fame.

LaFontaine will be honored before the game with his wife, Mary Beth, and his children, Daniel, Brianna, and Sarah for an on-ice ceremony, featuring a tribute video showcasing highlights of his career and appearances by former Islanders teammates and current Islanders Hall of Fame members. LaFontaine will have his name unveiled on the Ring of Honor inside the UBS Arena bowl, as well as his own plaque added to the Hall of Fame wall, displayed at the main entrance of the building. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative coin honoring LaFontaine's induction into the Islanders Hall of Fame.

A committee of well-experienced hockey experts was formed to make the selection.

The Waterford, Michigan native was drafted 3rd overall by the Islanders in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft and played eight seasons for the organization.

LaFontaine played in 530 games with the Islanders, totaling over a point-per-game with 566 (287 goals and 279 assists). His 287 goals place him seventh all-time and his 566 career points put him eighth all-time in Islanders history. He ranks in the top ten in Islanders history in hat-tricks (fifth all-time with seven) and power-play goals (eighth all-time with 79)