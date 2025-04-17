Isles Day to Day: Pulock and Pelech Out vs Columbus

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock will not dress for the New York Islanders on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets for their final game of the season, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Pelech has 21 assists through 60 games played this season. He absorbed a hit on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils but made his return to game action on Tuesday in the Islanders' 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Ryan Pulock has 23 points (5G, 18A) through 74 games this season.

Alexander Romanov, who missed Tuesday's contest with an illness, is unlikely to play against the Blue Jackets, per Roy. The defenseman was on the ice for morning skate but left the session early.

"We'll see how Romanov feels this afternoon," Roy said. "He didn't really feel good so there's a big chance he won't play."

Roy also confirmed that the forward lines will remain unchanged since Tuesday. Marcus Hogberg will get the start, making his first appearance since Apr. 12 in Philadelphia. Hogberg is 2-5-3 this season with a 3.14 GAA and a .887 SV%.

Kyle Palmieri will skate in his 900th career game on Thursday and Simon Holmstrom will skate in his 200th career game.