Isles Day to Day: Pulock and Pelech Out vs Columbus

Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech will not play on Thursday, while Marcus Hogberg will get the start

IMG_4793
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock will not dress for the New York Islanders on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets for their final game of the season, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Pelech has 21 assists through 60 games played this season. He absorbed a hit on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils but made his return to game action on Tuesday in the Islanders' 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Ryan Pulock has 23 points (5G, 18A) through 74 games this season.

Alexander Romanov, who missed Tuesday's contest with an illness, is unlikely to play against the Blue Jackets, per Roy. The defenseman was on the ice for morning skate but left the session early.

"We'll see how Romanov feels this afternoon," Roy said. "He didn't really feel good so there's a big chance he won't play."

Roy also confirmed that the forward lines will remain unchanged since Tuesday. Marcus Hogberg will get the start, making his first appearance since Apr. 12 in Philadelphia. Hogberg is 2-5-3 this season with a 3.14 GAA and a .887 SV%.

Kyle Palmieri will skate in his 900th career game on Thursday and Simon Holmstrom will skate in his 200th career game.

IMG_4794
IMG_4785
IMG_4790
IMG_4788
IMG_4795
+6 IMG_4789
IMG_4786
IMG_4784
IMG_4792
IMG_4793
IMG_4791
IMG_4787

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate in Columbus: Apr. 17

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Thursday, Apr. 17 at Nationwide Arena. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

Related Content

NYI at CBJ 4/17: Patrick Roy

NYI at CBJ 4/17: Kyle Palmieri

NYI at CBJ 4/17: Noah Dobson

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The Skinny: Capitals 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Martin Honored by Fans as Isles Drop Home Finale

Emotional Martin “Proud” to be Islander Ahead of Regular Season Home Finale

Martin Named Islanders Nominee For 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Isles Day to Day: Pelech In Vs Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 14, 2025

The Skinny: Islanders 1, Devils 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Devils 1-0

This Day in Isles History: April 13

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoffs After 4-3 Shootout Loss to Flyers

Start Time Changed for Islanders-Capitals Game on April 15

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The Skinny: Rangers 9, Islanders 2

This Day in Isles History: April 11