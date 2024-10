Drumroll paw-lease… the puppy’s name is in and it’s quite fetching.

The new Isles Puppy with a Purpose will be named Butchie, as voted on by New York Islanders fans, in partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation.

The name is an ode to legendary Islanders forward, four-time Stanley Cup Champion and current MSG Networks color commentator Butch Goring. They will be best pals, as long as Goring keeps a few bones in the toy department.