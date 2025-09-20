Isles Day to Day: Islanders Focus on Special Teams on Day 3

When Head Coach Patrick Roy said that he'll put in quality work with special teams early into New York Islanders Training Camp, he stuck to that plan on the third day.

“Obviously, it was a great day,” Bo Horvat said. “We need to work on our special teams, and to have a full practice dedicated to it this early in camp gets us feeling confident going into preseason and the rest of the year.”

Roy wanted to get an early jump on special teams practice, not only because it’s a major area for improvement, but also to leave enough time for changes. After an extensive session with players sharpening their skills shorthanded and on the man advantage, he was satisfied with the level of energy and enthusiasm he’s seen from the group.

"I was very impressed," Roy said after practice. "Obviously our new coaches, Bob Boughner and Ray Bennett, they did a really nice job today with them. It's nice to see how receptive the guys were and how excited they are. It's nice to practice early on, and if there are adjustments to be made before the season, we'll do it."

Boughner and Bennett are coaching the penalty kill and power play, respectively. The players found the session to be a productive one. Tony DeAngelo, who joined the team in January and brought in a power play prowess, said he enjoyed Bennett’s tips on the man advantage.

“He gives a fresh perspective on things,” said DeAngelo, who served as a quarterback on the point. “It gives us a look they had in Colorado, the same kind of hands and they’ve had a lot of success that we could piggyback off the success they’ve had under [Bennett]. We know we have the talent to do it, we just have to execute.”

Bennett is a new face to most players, except for Jonathan Drouin. The new Isles winger collected 31 power play points over his last two seasons coached by Bennett. Drouin said Saturday’s practice had a sense of familiarity from the coach that oversaw Colorado’s power play, which ranked top 10 in the NHL in the past five seasons including their Stanley Cup victory in 2022.

“Obviously we had a very good play in Colorado,” Drouin said. “I think he wants to bring some of that stuff he did over there to the group we have, the base of it looks similar.”

See below for a full breakdown of the special teams group on Saturday:

Forwards:

7 - Max Tsyplakov

10 - Simon Holmstrom

11 - Anthony Duclair

13 - Mathew Barzal

14 - Bo Horvat

16 - Marc Gatcomb

21 - Kyle Palmieri

27 - Anders Lee

32 - Kyle MacLean

44 - JG Pageau

49 - Maxim Shabanov

51 - Emil Heineman

53 - Casey Cizikas

64 - Calum Ritchie

Defensemen:

3 - Adam Pelech

6 - Ryan Pulock

24 - Scott Mayfield

28 - Alexander Romanov

34 - Adam Boqvist

36 - Isaiah George

48 - Matthew Schaefer

77 - Tony DeAngelo

Goalies:

30 - Ilya Sorokin

33 - David Rittich