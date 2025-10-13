Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Loaned to Bridgeport

Calum Ritchie was loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders

20250925_NYI_NYR_PRESEASON_FIRSTPERIOD_GENERAL-7
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Calum Ritchie was loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Monday morning.

Ritchie recorded two points in four preseason games for the Islanders before suffering a lower-body injury in the team's preseason finale on Oct. 2. Ritchie had been placed on non-roster injured reserve to start the NHL season.

Ritchie scored 254 points (86G, 168A) in 221 games with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League, along with one goal in seven NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche next season. When Ritchie suits up for Bridgeport, the 2023 first-round pick (27th overall) will be making his American Hockey League debut.

Calum Ritchie Mic'd Up

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

Youth Hockey Players, Parents Celebrate Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 2

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 12

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Capitals in Home Opener

WATCH: Matthew Schaefer's First NHL Goal

Morning Skate Updates: Islanders vs Capitals

Schaefer’s NHL Debut a Family Affair

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 10

The Skinny: Penguins 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 to Penguins in Season Opener 

WATCH: Schaefer and Shabanov's Rookie Laps

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

VanEck Is Now the Official ETF Partner of the New York Islanders 

Schaefer “Can’t Wait to Get Started” Ahead of NHL Debut

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 8

New York Islanders Name Vanda Pharmaceuticals as Team’s Jersey Patch Partner in Milestone NHL Agreement

Thoughts and Observations from New York Islanders Training Camp