Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Loaned to Bridgeport

Calum Ritchie was loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Monday morning.

Ritchie recorded two points in four preseason games for the Islanders before suffering a lower-body injury in the team's preseason finale on Oct. 2. Ritchie had been placed on non-roster injured reserve to start the NHL season.

Ritchie scored 254 points (86G, 168A) in 221 games with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League, along with one goal in seven NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche next season. When Ritchie suits up for Bridgeport, the 2023 first-round pick (27th overall) will be making his American Hockey League debut.