Isles Day to Day: Reilly Out Indefinitely

The team announced the veteran defenseman is out indefinitely with an upper body injury

GettyImages-2182909809
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher

Mike Reilly is out indefinitely (upper body). The defenseman recorded four blocks and three hits through 11 games played this season.

"He's out indefinitely, so we'll see how things go," Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

The 31-year-old left handed defenseman hasn't played since Nov. 1 in Buffalo when he was injuried in the second period of a 4-3 win over the Sabres.

In other injury news, Roy said that Alexander Romanov (day to day, upper body) has skated on his own on Saturday morning and will join the team for their five-game road trip. The Russian defenseman missed three straight games after he suffered an injury in Buffalo, but missed six of his last seven games.

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate at Northwell Health Ice Center, on Nov. 9, 2024. Photos by Kathryn Howell, New York Islanders. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

