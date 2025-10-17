Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 17

One day after a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New York Islanders were back on the ice for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.
Alexander Romanov (maintenance) was the lone Islander to not skate - and Head Coach Patrick Roy said he'd see how the defenseman was feeling ahead of Saturday's road game in Ottawa.
LINES
Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb - Max Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Adam Boqvist - Tony DeAngelo
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich