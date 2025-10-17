Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 17

Alexander Romanov takes maintenance day, Ilya Sorokin to start vs Senators

Horvat-Practice
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

One day after a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New York Islanders were back on the ice for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Alexander Romanov (maintenance) was the lone Islander to not skate - and Head Coach Patrick Roy said he'd see how the defenseman was feeling ahead of Saturday's road game in Ottawa.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Adam Boqvist - Tony DeAngelo
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Oct. 17, 2025

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Friday, Oct. 17. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

SOROKIN TO START VS SENATORS

Roy confirmed that Ilya Sorokin will start on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Sorokin is 0-3-0 this season with 4.18 GAA and an .854 SV%. Lifetime, Sorokin is 4-0-1 against the Senators with a 1.97 GAA and an .942 SV%.

