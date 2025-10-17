Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 17

One day after a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New York Islanders were back on the ice for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Alexander Romanov (maintenance) was the lone Islander to not skate - and Head Coach Patrick Roy said he'd see how the defenseman was feeling ahead of Saturday's road game in Ottawa.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Max Shabanov

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Simon Holmstrom

Marc Gatcomb - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Adam Boqvist - Tony DeAngelo

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich