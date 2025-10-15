Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 15

The New York Islanders took the ice for practice on Wednesday. See below for lines, news and notes.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Max Shabanov

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Simon Holmstrom

Max Tsyplakov - Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

MACLEAN IN FOR TSYPLAKOV

MacLean practiced on a line with Cizikas and Holmstrom in practice, while Tsyplakov skated as an extra with Gatcomb. MacLean is expected to make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers on Thurdsay.

The 26-year-old forward totalled 11 points (4G 7A) in 81 games last season.

"Sometimes you make a change to make a change," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "Kyle hasn't played yet this year, we feel like it's time for him to play. I think he's going to bring energy to the lineup, speed to the lineup, so sometimes you're looking for [that]."

RITTICH TO START VS OILERS

Roy said thay David Rittich will make his Isles debut on Thursday, while Sorokin's next start is expected to be on Saturday in Ottawa.

Rittich, who was acquired by the Islanders over the offseason, is coming off a season with the Los Angeles Kings where he sported a 16-14-2 record, along with a 2.84 GAA and a .887 SV%.