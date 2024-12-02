Isles Day to Day: Pageau Practices, Game-Time Decision vs Montreal

JG Pageau (lower body) is a game-time decision vs Montreal, goaltender Marcus Hogberg recalled for practice


By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

After missing two games with a lower-body injury, JG Pageau was back at practice on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center and is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's game in Montreal.

Pageau centered a line with Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom on his wings, as Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom - who had been Pageau's regular linemates earlier in the season - continue to flank Bo Horvat.

Pageau has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 23 games this season along with a team-leading 60.4 FOW%.

HOGBERG RECALLED FOR PRACTICE

Marcus Hogberg was recalled on an emergency basis for Monday's practice, as Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower-body injury. Varlamov will travel to Montréal.

