Isles Day-to-Day: Lines and Notes from Training Camp Day 13

Islanders change up the lines on Tuesday's practice

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on day 13 of training camp on Tuesday morning. See below for the lines news and notes.

LINES:

Drouin - Horvat - Heineman
Lee - Barzal - Palmieri
Shabanov - Pageau - Holmstrom
Duclair - Cizikas - Tsyplakov
MacLean - Ritchie - Gatcomb

Romanov - DeAngelo
Pelech - Pulock
Schaefer - Mayfield
George - Boqvist

Sorokin
Rittich

LEE BACK WITH BARZAL AND PALMIERI

Anders Lee is expected to draw back into the lineup for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. The captain slotted back into a line with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri on Tuesday, his usual linemates through training camp.

Lee has worn a regular jersey for two skates in a row after he sustained an upper-body injury in the opening preseason game against Philadelphia on Sept. 21.

DUCLAIR WITH CIZIKAS AND TSYPLAKOV

Anthony Duclair skated on a line with Casey Cizikas and Max Tsyplakov on Tuesday, as a result of Lee joining Barzal and Palmieri. Duclair scored two goals in two preseason games and skated 15:35 TOI on Monday night, recording three shots on goal on a line with Barzal and Palmieri.

PHOTOS: Islanders 2025-26 Training Camp Day 13

Snapshots from the New York Islanders Training Camp on Sept. 30, 2025. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

