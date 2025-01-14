Isles Day to Day: Gatcomb Emergency Recalled

The Islanders recalled forward Marc Gatcomb on an emergency basis on Tuesday

GettyImages-2176213874

Marc Gatcomb was recalled by the New York Islanders on an emergency basis ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has 17 points (9G, 8A) in 34 games with Bridgeport this year in his first season in the Islanders organization.

The Woburn, Massachusetts native participated in Islanders training camp in September and skated in preseason action after he signed a one-year, two-way contract over the offseason. Gatcomb will wear #16 and will make his NHL debut if he plays.

Gatcomb played four years of NCAA hockey at the University of Connecticut, setting career highs with eight goals and 21 points in 36 games of his senior year. Gatcomb played parts of three seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, reaching a career-best 11 assists and 20 points in the 2023-24 campaign.

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators Jan. 14

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 13, 2025

Isles Day to Day: George Skates

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 13

Takeaways: Islanders Complete Sweep of Road Trip with 2-1 Win Over Utah

Islanders Alumni, Fans Enjoy Fourth Annual Alumni Classic, supported by Northwell

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Sick, Hogberg to Start in Utah

Game Preview: Islanders at Utah HC

Islanders Making an Impact in Girls’ Hockey

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Golden Knights 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Golden Knights 4-0

Lamoriello Backs Isles at Halfway Point

Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Injury Updates

Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights

Maven's Memories: Brent Sutter, The Latest Isles Hall of Famer

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled, Fasching DTD

This Day in Isles History: January 6

Team USA Wins Gold in 2025 World Juniors