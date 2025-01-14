Isles Day to Day: Gatcomb Emergency Recalled

Marc Gatcomb was recalled by the New York Islanders on an emergency basis ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has 17 points (9G, 8A) in 34 games with Bridgeport this year in his first season in the Islanders organization.

The Woburn, Massachusetts native participated in Islanders training camp in September and skated in preseason action after he signed a one-year, two-way contract over the offseason. Gatcomb will wear #16 and will make his NHL debut if he plays.

Gatcomb played four years of NCAA hockey at the University of Connecticut, setting career highs with eight goals and 21 points in 36 games of his senior year. Gatcomb played parts of three seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, reaching a career-best 11 assists and 20 points in the 2023-24 campaign.