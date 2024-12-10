Isles Day to Day: Duclair Skates

Anthony Duclair joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Tuesday, wearing an orange non-contact jersey in his first appearance on the ice with the team since he's been sidelined with a lower-body injury on Oct. 19.

"It's great to see him out there," Bo Horvat said. "He's a great player and hopefully he can get back in the lineup soon."

Duclair (LTIR) has missed 24 games. He recorded three points (1G, 2A) through his first five games as an Islander. Adam Pelech, who participated in his third consecutive skate with the team on Tuesday, is also wearing a non-contact jersey.

"Seeing [Duclair] and Pelech in those orange jerseys, it's fun to have and shows that things are going well," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "I'm sure it's exciting for the guys as well.

Scott Mayfield (illness) is a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Kings.