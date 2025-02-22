Isles Day to Day: Dobson Practices

Noah Dobson skated with the team for the first time since Jan. 20

IMG_1687
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Noah Dobson joined the New York Islanders practice on Saturday, skating in an official capacity with the team for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 20, which sidelined him for nine games before the break.

Dobson was placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) and had skated before two Islanders practices this week. Per LTIR rules, he has to miss 10 games and 24 days before he's eligible to return, meaning he's out for Sunday's tilt against the Dallas Stars. The 25-year-old defenseman has 24 points (6G, 18A) through 46 games this season.

"We'll see how it goes tomorrow, how he feels," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of Dobson when determining how many more skates he might need before returning. "For all the guys that have been hurt, they're all progressing well, which is good for us."

Roy added that Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield's status will be determined on Sunday morning ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars.

Brock Nelson, who played for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, took the option at Saturday's practice.

"I was happy he took the day off," Roy said. "I gave him the option and it was nice for him. I was hoping he'd say that he's not going actually, because it's nice for him to take that extra day, have a good morning skate tomorrow and ready to play tomorrow night."

Practice 2/22: Patrick Roy

Practice 2/22: Brock Nelson

Practice 2/22: Bo Horvat

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
+5 PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22
IMG_1685
IMG_1679

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 22

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

News Feed

Follow Brock Nelson at 4 Nations Face-Off

Isles Day to Day: Pulock a Full Participant in Practice

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 20

Isles Following Nelson and Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Skates Before Practice

Isles Day to Day: Pulock, Mayfield and Fasching Skate

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 18, 2025

Maven's Memories -- Ken Baumgartner, The Isles Tough Troubadour

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 13

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 11, 2025

Maven's Memories: Bill Mikkelson on the Original Islanders

The Skinny: Wild 6, Islanders 3

The Skinny: Wild 6, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Wild 6-3

Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

Takeaways: Isles Late Push Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Jets

Isles Three New Defensemen Fitting In, Having Fun with New Team

Game Preview: Islanders at Jets