Islanders Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

The Islanders will play four preseason games, and two rookie camp games

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders 2026 preseason slate features six total matchups against Tri-State opponents, including two rookie camp games and four preseason contests.

Rookie Camp Games

Date
Time
Opponent
Venue
Sept. 13
2 p.m.
Devils
RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House
Sept. 15
6 p.m.
Devils
Northwell Health Ice Center

Full Preseason Schedule

Date
Time
Opponent
Venue
Sept. 20
1 p.m.
Devils
Prudential Center
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Rangers
Madison Square Garden
Sept. 25
7 p.m.
Rangers
UBS Arena
Sept. 26
7 p.m.
Devils
UBS Arena

Tickets to the preseason games at UBS Arena will go on sale Thursday, July 9th and will be available through NewYorkIslanders.com and Ticketmaster.com. For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit NewYorkIslanders.com/Groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.IslandersSuites.com.  

 To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to enjoy exclusive benefits like priority access to 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, Meet the Team, and the State of Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit NewYorkIslanders.com/Membership or call 888-694-7537.  

Tickets to the rookie camp game taking place at Northwell Health Ice Center on September 15 will go on sale at a later date with proceeds benefiting the Islanders Children’s Foundation. Sign up to join the priority presale list for this up close scrimmage experience at NewYorkIslanders.com/Camp.

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