The New York Islanders 2026 preseason slate features six total matchups against Tri-State opponents, including two rookie camp games and four preseason contests.
Islanders Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule
The Islanders will play four preseason games, and two rookie camp games
Rookie Camp Games
|
Date
|
Time
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Sept. 13
|
2 p.m.
|
Devils
|
RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House
|
Sept. 15
|
6 p.m.
|
Devils
|
Northwell Health Ice Center
Full Preseason Schedule
|
Date
|
Time
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Sept. 20
|
1 p.m.
|
Devils
|
Prudential Center
|
Sept. 22
|
7 p.m.
|
Rangers
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Sept. 25
|
7 p.m.
|
Rangers
|
UBS Arena
|
Sept. 26
|
7 p.m.
|
Devils
|
UBS Arena
Tickets to the preseason games at UBS Arena will go on sale Thursday, July 9th and will be available through NewYorkIslanders.com and Ticketmaster.com. For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit NewYorkIslanders.com/Groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.IslandersSuites.com.
To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to enjoy exclusive benefits like priority access to 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, Meet the Team, and the State of Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit NewYorkIslanders.com/Membership or call 888-694-7537.
Tickets to the rookie camp game taking place at Northwell Health Ice Center on September 15 will go on sale at a later date with proceeds benefiting the Islanders Children’s Foundation. Sign up to join the priority presale list for this up close scrimmage experience at NewYorkIslanders.com/Camp.
2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend
Learn how you can get priority access to the 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend