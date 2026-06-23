Dupuis Hired as Director of Player Development

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has hired Pascal Dupuis as Director of Player Development.

Dupuis has been in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League for the past six seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes in various positions on the bench as an Assistant Coach and in the front office as an Assistant General Manager. He’s a partial owner of the club and has served as Hockey Operations Assistant Director and Director of Player Development for the past three seasons.

"Pascal is exactly the kind of person we want shaping the next generation of Islanders,” General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said. “His story is one every young player in our system can learn from as nothing was handed to him. He was undrafted, found his way to the NHL through his tireless work ethic, and built a career playing over 800 NHL games and finishing with him being a part of multiple Stanley Cup Championships. Pascal’s perspective will be invaluable for our developing players who are trying to find their way to the Islanders. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the organization."

Prior to his time with Shawinigan, Dupuis played in 871 NHL games, scoring 409 points (190 goals and 219 assists) over 14 seasons in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, Atlanta Thrashers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Laval, Quebec native was a member of the Penguins two Stanley Cup Championship teams in 2009 and 2016.