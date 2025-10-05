Isles and Youth Hockey Players Enjoy Special Practice at Ed Westfall Arena

Eleven-year-old Patrick O’Rourke had an extra pep in his step on Sunday morning.

Not only was it gameday for him and the Peconic Wildcats 12U Minor team, but he couldn’t wait to for the opportunity meet the New York Islanders when the team stopped by the Ed Westfall Arena in Calverton for practice.

The peewee netminder ended the day with over a dozen player signatures on the rim of his Islanders hat, having fulfilled his dreams of meeting his heroes up close and personal.

“He was smiling ear to ear,” said Sean O’Rourke, Patrick’s father. “Getting to meet Ilya Sorokin and Patrick Roy on the same day, he’s loving it, he loved meeting all those guys.”

For the Islanders, the feeling was mutual.

“We’re in positions where they look up to us, so you still pinch yourself a little bit,” Captain Anders Lee said. “To put a smile on their face, sign an autograph, sign their hat, that’s what it’s all about.”

Teams from the Wildcats organization, ranging from their U8 squads all the way up to the U18 level, make the 50-mile journey to UBS Arena throughout the season to watch the Islanders play, so the Islanders were more than happy to return the favor and visit their home rink.

“It’s a bit of a hike for them to get to UBS Arena on a game day and they make that trip once in a while,” Ryan Pulock said. “So, it’s nice to come out here. It was a great day.”

The whole Wildcats U8 Major team had the opportunity to join the Isles on the ice and take a group photo after practice. Although the Wildcats’ U8 Minor team had a game conflicting with the Isles ice session, they got a piece of the action too, greeting the team when they stepped off the bus.