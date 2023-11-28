Islanders Wives Go Holiday Toy Shopping for Children  

The New York Islanders’ wives and girlfriends got a jumpstart to the holiday season on Tuesday morning with their annual shopping trip, handpicking toys for children in local hospitals.

Coming together for a good cause, the wives and girlfriends had fun as they were running through the aisles at Target in Westbury, selecting presents with care for kids ranging from toddlers to adolescents. The toy shopping and delivery, which will see the Isles pass out toys in the annual holiday tradition, is supported by the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

“This is one of my favorite events that we do,” Cassie Clutterbuck said. “It’s so special because these children and these families are in the hospital for the holidays. Anything we can do to make it a little easier on them, it makes us feel so good.”