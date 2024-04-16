Islanders Sign Long Island Native Warren

The New York Islanders have signed Laurel Hollow, NY native, Marshall Warren to a two-year, entry-level contract that begins in 2024-25

nyi-warren
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have signed Laurel Hollow, NY native, Marshall Warren to a two-year, entry-level contract that begins in 2024-25.

Warren, 22, a defenseman, recorded 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 41 games at the University of Michigan this past season while serving as an alternate captain. He played four seasons at Boston College from 2019-23 and captained the Eagles as a senior in 2022-23. Warren collected 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) in 130 career games at Boston College, including a career-high 15 assists and 21 points in 37 games as a junior. He helped the Eagles win the Hockey East regular-season title as a freshman in 2019-20.

He spent two seasons with the United States Team National Development Program from 2017-19, winning a bronze medal at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championships.

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Devils 1

Resilient Isles Beat Odds to Clinch Playoff Berth

Islanders to face Hurricanes in First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 Takeaways: Isles Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-1 Win Over Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 15, 2024 

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Rangers 3, Isles 2 SO

3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Valuable Point in 3-2 SO loss to Rangers

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Out vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Canadiens 2 OT

3 Takeaways: Isles Edge Canadiens 3-2 in OT with Resilient Performance

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens 

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Sasha Roopchand

The Bridgeport Report: Apr. 10, 2024

This Day in Isles History: April 10

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Rangers 2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 4-2 Win Over Rangers