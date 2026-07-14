Islanders Sign Gustafsson To A Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Defenseman Malte Gustafsson was the Islanders first-round pick (13th overall) in 2026 NHL Draft

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Malte Gustafsson to a three-year entry level contract.  The 6’4 defenseman was the Islanders first round (13th overall) selection in the 2026 National Hockey League Draft.

Gustafsson made his Swedish Hockey League (SHL) debut with HV71 last season and, as a 17-year-old, spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign in Sweden’s top professional league, recording three assists in 27 regular season games. He also appeared for the club’s Under-20 team, where he added 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 19 games. Additionally, Gustafsson, who turned 18 earlier this month, has spent parts of three seasons on various teams in the HV71 system (2023-26).

Internationally, the Vackelsang, Sweden, native earned a gold medal as an alternate captain for Team Sweden at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, being named to the tournament’s All-Star Team after posting five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. He also won silver as Sweden’s alternate captain at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in five games. Additionally, he helped Sweden win bronze medals at the 2026 WJAC-19 and the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge. Gustafsson was named to the 2026 WJAC All-Star Team.

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