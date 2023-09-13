News Feed

Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 
Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  
Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement
Islanders Third Jersey Schedule
Maven's Memories: Remembering a Week with Isles Goalie George Maneluk
Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Distribute 500 Backpacks to Kids
Maven's Memories: The Day the Captains Convened
Islanders 2023-24 ABC, ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced
NHL Announces Time Changes for Islanders Games
Islanders and Bruins March 2 Start Time Changed to 7:30 p.m.
Maven's Memories: The Pivotal Summer of 50 Years Ago
Maven's Memories: The 1975-76 Blossoming of the Isles and Denis Potvin
Isles Staff and Viscardi School Alumni Celebrate Hockey is for Everyone
Ledecky and Islanders Honored by Ice Hockey in Harlem
Isles, Alumni Attend Clark Gillies Foundation Celebrity Golf Invitational
Maven's Memories: Celebrating John Tonelli at the NY Hockey Hall of Fame
Talkin' Isles: Adrian Aucoin
Islanders Sign Skarek

Islanders Sign George

Defenseman Isaiah George signed a three-year, entry-level contract

Isaiah George ELC
The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Isaiah George to a three-year, entry-level contract.   

George, 19, scored 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 54 games during his second season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. The Oakville, ON, native led London with a +23 rating.  

The Islanders selected George in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. In 121 career OHL games with London, George has 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) and a +46 rating. He added three assists in 20 games during the 2023 OHL Playoffs, as the Knights advanced to the OHL Finals.

