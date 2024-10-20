Children and Families Enjoy Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend

Brian Hall from Oceanside stood at the side of the outdoor rink at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena, lacing up his five-year-old daughter Hayley’s skates and helping her slide on her little red gloves before taking the ice at the New York Islanders Girls’ Hockey Weekend.

“She hasn’t played much yet, but she really loves watching hockey,” Hall said with a smile, as Hayley nodded enthusiastically before giving her dad a fist bump before stepping on the ice.

Hayley began learning to skate alongside older children, holding her own as she learns the basics. Her father said it’s helpful for her to be at an event with other girls her own age, because she can be more comfortable and courageous on the ice.

“It’s a new level of comfort for her,” Hall said. “She’s used to being the smallest one out there, but now having other girls [who are] similar in size, age and that look like her, she’s a lot less intimidated to play the sport.”

The weekend of festivities, held in conjunction with IIHF and USA Hockey and sponsored by Global Industrial, celebrated every level of play and encouraged girls to get involved through a variety of different events.

“Our heightened focus on girls this year emphasizes that hockey is growing and for everyone, and girls of all ages can participate,” said Jocelyne Cummings, Senior Director of Amateur Hockey for the New York Islanders. “To achieve this, we’re developing accessible platforms and opportunities, which is a top priority for us.”