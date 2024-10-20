Children and Families Enjoy Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend

Over 200 children and their families have fun in special weekend, held in conjunction with IIHF and USA Hockey and sponsored by Global Industrial

PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial

© Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Brian Hall from Oceanside stood at the side of the outdoor rink at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena, lacing up his five-year-old daughter Hayley’s skates and helping her slide on her little red gloves before taking the ice at the New York Islanders Girls’ Hockey Weekend.

“She hasn’t played much yet, but she really loves watching hockey,” Hall said with a smile, as Hayley nodded enthusiastically before giving her dad a fist bump before stepping on the ice.

Hayley began learning to skate alongside older children, holding her own as she learns the basics. Her father said it’s helpful for her to be at an event with other girls her own age, because she can be more comfortable and courageous on the ice.

“It’s a new level of comfort for her,” Hall said. “She’s used to being the smallest one out there, but now having other girls [who are] similar in size, age and that look like her, she’s a lot less intimidated to play the sport.”

The weekend of festivities, held in conjunction with IIHF and USA Hockey and sponsored by Global Industrial, celebrated every level of play and encouraged girls to get involved through a variety of different events.

“Our heightened focus on girls this year emphasizes that hockey is growing and for everyone, and girls of all ages can participate,” said Jocelyne Cummings, Senior Director of Amateur Hockey for the New York Islanders. “To achieve this, we’re developing accessible platforms and opportunities, which is a top priority for us.”

20241019_GIRLSHOCKEY-29
Snapshots from the New York Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial, taking place at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena on Oct. 19 and 20. Photos by Dennis DaSilva, Sam Johnston and Madison Peyser, New York Islanders.

The Islanders Learn to Play program has made an impact in the community for years, as the Islanders are further expanding the youth hockey community on Long Island with a focus on girls. Seven-year-old Madelyn Hart was introduced to hockey through the Islanders Learn to Play Program three years ago and developed her skill and passion for skating along the way.

The Girls Hockey Weekend, sponsored by Global Industrial, was her first-ever tournament style action, where she had fun and her father Michael enjoyed watching her participate.

“It’s fun, she really likes playing with the other girls. It’s a good sport for her,” Hart said. “It’s really come a long way, there are a lot of opportunities now that weren’t imaginable years ago, so this weekend is making a huge impact.”

The Islanders’ amateur program has a wealth of team alumni who volunteer, coach and inspire young athletes. Arron Asham, who played for the Isles from 2002-07, made Long Island his home after retirement and now serves as their lead alum instructor for amateur hockey.

Asham pitched in throughout the weekend, including Sunday afternoon’s Try Hockey for Free sessions, which is the introductory level open to everyone. The event drew in 150 signups alone, while the weekend as a whole garnered 223 female participants, plus their families.

“The game is just growing and growing,” Asham said. “The Islanders are really pushing these programs to grow the game for girls. There are so many more opportunities now to get involved in hockey at a young age, the more girls we can get out on the ice, the better.”

The Islanders are aiming to turn the rarity of an all-girls environment into more of a commonality, where girls can have access to a positive learning experience. Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena served as the perfect backdrop for a myriad of activities, including try hockey clinics, jamboree-style tournaments and off-ice experiences to strengthen and engage the girls hockey community.

“She wants all the ice time she can get, it’s been such a fun weekend and we’re happy the Islanders are doing so much surrounding girls hockey,” said Jody Bleiman from Huntington.

His six-year-old daughter Lola was more than happy to be skating with the friends she made through the Islanders’ girls programs.

“It’s so fun, and friends are here!” Lola said excitedly.

The next Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend will take place in January, with several other girls' hockey events throughout the year.

