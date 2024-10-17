Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1-1) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (2-2-0)

8 PM | ENTERPRISE CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

Looking to build off the momentum of a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, the New York Islanders are in St. Louis to take on the Blues for the last leg of a three-game road trip.

The Islanders have seen steady improvement across the board through their first three games of the season, building off of the positives and negatives after each game. One area of improvement has been the penalty kill, which after going 0-for-2 on Opening Night has had its second consecutive perfect night on Monday, going 2-for-2 against Colorado, giving the whole team a boost of confidence.

“Special teams has been key,” Anthony Duclair said on Wednesday. “Last couple games, the penalty kill shut down top lines. That gives us confidence going into the next shift and want to carry that on. We've had some pretty solid road games, and it's a question I'll continuing that into tomorrow night and build some confidence heading into the homestand."

The Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, which was their home opener. Mathieu Joseph scored the lone goal - and his first goal - for the Blues after he was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in the offseason. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in a loss where the Blues surrendered a goalie goal to Filip Gustavsson with nine seconds remaining in the final frame. The Blues will host the Islanders in the second of a four-game homestand.

The Isles went 1-1-0 last season against the Blues, dropping a 4-0 decision on Feb. 22 at Enterprise Center and rebounding at home two weeks later with a 4-2 win on March 5th.