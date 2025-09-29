Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 29, 2025

Tomas Poletin scores twice in CHL debut, Daniil Prohkorov scores first KHL goal

poletin 4 (1)

© Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

POLETIN OFF TO A HOT START

Tomas Poletin made an immediate impact in his Western Hockey League debut for the Kelowna Rockets.

Poletin scored two goals in Friday’s 5-4 victory over the Penticton Vees, which marked in his first game in in Canadian juniors. The Islanders’ 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall) - who was also the first overall pick in this year’s Canadian Hockey League Import Draft - earned his first tally by picking up a drop pass in the slot and burying a shot blocker-side to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second period.

Poletin continued to forge ahead for his team’s comeback effort, contributing his second goal of the game in the third period to take a 4-3 lead.

The 18-year-old winger continued to produce in his second game with his new team with a one-timer on the power play in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Vees. Poletin earned first-star honors for his performance, as he extended team lead to three goals through two games.

Prior to playing in North America, Poletin played in Finland and made his Liiga debut – Finland's top professional league - for the Pelicans last fall at 17. The 6’2,” 206 lbs. forward acknowledged the likelihood of adjustment period when he was on Long Island for development camp over the summer, but he said that the smaller rinks suit his game as he's trying to be as physical as possible.

The Czechia native participated in Isles training camp this year, getting one preseason game in with the Islanders on Sept. 21 before he was returned to juniors the next day.

PROKHOROV SCORES FIRST KHL GOAL

Daniil Prokhorov potted his first KHL goal for the Dynamo Moscow on Monday in his sixth career game.

The towering 6’5,” 209 lbs. winger jammed in his own rebound from the low slot to cut the deficit to 3-2 against the HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk.

Prokhorov, the Islanders 2025 second-round pick (42nd overall), started in the KHL through the first five games of the season before playing two games in the VHL (Russia’s second-tier league) and one game in the MHL (Russia’s U-20 league).

Prokhorov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders over the offseason.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 3GP, 0G, 2A, 2A, 2PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 2GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 2GP, 1-1-0, 6.64 GAA, .810 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 0PIM

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 2GP, 3G, 1A, 4P, 0PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL) | 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 4GP, 3-0-0, 1.98 GAA, .929 SV%, 0SO

Sweden

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 6GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 4PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 4GP, 3-1-0, 3.25 GAA, .886 SV%, 0SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

News Feed

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Isles Day-to-Day: Down to One Group

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Preseason Win Over Rangers

LaFontaine ‘Fortunate and Honored’ to be Named to the Islanders Hall of Fame

Islanders to Induct Pat LaFontaine into Hall of Fame

Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair, Kuefler Out with Upper-Body Injuries

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Clutterbuck and Bailey Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Bailey and Clutterbuck Excited to Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Isles Day-to-Day: Lee Out 1-2 Weeks, Tsyplakov Takes Maintenance Day

Isles Day to Day: Aitcheson Returned to Juniors

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-2 to Devils in Preseason Action

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

New York Islanders and cllct Launch "Islanders Game Originals" Retail Program

Isles Day to Day: Hood, Poletin, Romano Returned