Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 29, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

POLETIN OFF TO A HOT START

Tomas Poletin made an immediate impact in his Western Hockey League debut for the Kelowna Rockets.

Poletin scored two goals in Friday’s 5-4 victory over the Penticton Vees, which marked in his first game in in Canadian juniors. The Islanders’ 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall) - who was also the first overall pick in this year’s Canadian Hockey League Import Draft - earned his first tally by picking up a drop pass in the slot and burying a shot blocker-side to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second period.