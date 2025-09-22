Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

Eklund made his SHL debut in the home opener in a 5-4 win over Skelleftea AIK on Sept. 13, recording four shots on goal in 10:07 TOI while playing on the third line.

Eklund was a key player for Djurgärdens IF last season when they were in Allsvenskan – Sweden's second tier of pro hockey – putting up 19 goals and 31 points through 42 games as a 17-year-old - and factored in the club’s promotion to the SHL. The 5’11,” 161lbs. winger is following in family footsteps in his continued play for Djurgärdens IF. His brother William, who is entering his third full NHL campaign for the San Jose Sharks, spent three seasons in the SHL with Djurgärdens IF (2019-22) and their father Christian played 10 seasons for the club (2002-05, 2006-2013).

NELSON NAMED CO-CAPTAIN

Danny Nelson was named a co-captain of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the team announced on Monday.

The leadership distinction comes after the center contributed 49 points (22G, 27A) across his first two seasons for Notre Dame. Nelson achieved a career-high 13 goals and 26 points in his sophomore season for the Fighting Irish, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in scoring.