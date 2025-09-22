Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.
EKLUND MAKES SHL DEBUT
Victor Eklund is settling into Sweden’s top professional league, making his Swedish Hockey League debut for Djurgärdens IF.
The 18-year-old’s first SHL point came in creative fashion in Thursday’s 5-3 win over Linköping HC. Eklund, who the Islanders selected 16th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, sent a nifty behind-the-back pass from behind the goal line to set up teammates Anton Frondell and Albin Grewe for the team’s second goal of the game.