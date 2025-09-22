Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

Victor Eklund makes his SHL debut and Danny Nelson named Notre Dame co-captain in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report

© @NDHockey (right) and @difhockeyse (left)

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects.

EKLUND MAKES SHL DEBUT

Victor Eklund is settling into Sweden’s top professional league, making his Swedish Hockey League debut for Djurgärdens IF.

The 18-year-old’s first SHL point came in creative fashion in Thursday’s 5-3 win over Linköping HC. Eklund, who the Islanders selected 16th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, sent a nifty behind-the-back pass from behind the goal line to set up teammates Anton Frondell and Albin Grewe for the team’s second goal of the game.

Eklund made his SHL debut in the home opener in a 5-4 win over Skelleftea AIK on Sept. 13, recording four shots on goal in 10:07 TOI while playing on the third line.

Eklund was a key player for Djurgärdens IF last season when they were in Allsvenskan – Sweden's second tier of pro hockey – putting up 19 goals and 31 points through 42 games as a 17-year-old - and factored in the club’s promotion to the SHL. The 5’11,” 161lbs. winger is following in family footsteps in his continued play for Djurgärdens IF. His brother William, who is entering his third full NHL campaign for the San Jose Sharks, spent three seasons in the SHL with Djurgärdens IF (2019-22) and their father Christian played 10 seasons for the club (2002-05, 2006-2013).

NELSON NAMED CO-CAPTAIN

Danny Nelson was named a co-captain of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the team announced on Monday.

The leadership distinction comes after the center contributed 49 points (22G, 27A) across his first two seasons for Notre Dame. Nelson achieved a career-high 13 goals and 26 points in his sophomore season for the Fighting Irish, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in scoring.

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) also brings the experience of back-to-back gold medal wins for Team USA in the World Juniors. He served as an alternate captain in the United States’ repeat victory, contributing six points (4G, 2A) through seven games in the tournament.

Nelson and Notre Dame will open their season on Oct. 3 against the USNTDP on the road.

EISERMAN NAMED ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

Cole Eiserman was named an alternate captain for the Boston University Terriers going into his sophomore season.

The 19-year-old winger had a standout freshman campaign – his 25 goals led his team and all NCAA freshmen – and his 36 ranked fourth on the Terriers. On an international stage, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft was a point-per-game player for Team USA in their World Juniors with seven points (3G, 4A) through seven games of the tournament.

Eiserman and the Terriers kick off their season at home against LIU on Oct. 4

STATS

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moskva | (KHL) 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 2 GP, 1-0-0, 1.44 GAA, .926 SV%, 0SO

Sweden

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 3GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

Marcus Gidlof |Leksands IF (SHL) | 3 GP, 2-10, 2.67 GAA, .906 SV%, 0SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

