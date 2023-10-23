Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 23, 2023

Through five games played this season, the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) has two goals, 18 shots, five blocked shots and has won 51 of 81 draws (63.0%).
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 11GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 2PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 10GP, 5G, 13A, 18P, 16PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 13GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 12GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 9GP, 6G, 2A, 8P, 4PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 4GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 9GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 20PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 6GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 2PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 5GP, 2G, 0A, 2P, 4PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM