The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 1
3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo
The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4 OT 
Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres
3 Takeaways: Isles Suffer First Loss in 5-4 OT Defeat Against Devils
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 20
Islanders Honor Farmingdale Marching Band
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates, Out vs Devils
Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils
The Skinny: Islanders 1, Coyotes 0
3 Takeaways: Isles Put on Defensive Clinic in 1-0 Win Over Coyotes
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Out vs Coyotes
The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 17, 2023
Martin Making the Most of 900 Games  
Game Preview: Islanders vs Coyotes
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023
Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 23, 2023

Gill earns CHL’s second star of the night, George buries two goals in three games and more in this week's Hi Energy Prospect Report, presented by National Grid

Prospect Report Oct 23 web
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects: 

GILL EARNS CHL’S SECOND STAR

Justin Gill’s four-point Friday night garnered league-wide recognition, earning CHL’s second star of the night.

The 20-year-old center netted a goal and three assists in Baie-Comeau Drakkar's 8-4 victory over the Shawinigan Cataractes, marking his second career four-point game in the QMJHL. Gill recorded his first career four-point night (4A) on Mar. 18 when he played for the Sherbrooke Phoenix.  

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick (145th overall) followed up with another multi-point game on Sunday, recording a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to extend his point streak to five games. He has 12 points (4G, 8A) over that span. 

Gill leads his team in points (18) and ranks second in the QMJHL in assists (13) and is tied for second in points overall. 

GEORGE’S TWO-GOAL WEEK

Isaiah George is off to a hot start for the London Knights, collecting his second and third goals of the season over the weekend. 

The 19-year-old defenseman received a drop pass and went top-shelf to build a 2-0 lead on Friday, but London let the lead slip in the 5-3 loss to the Erie Otters.

George continued his offensive production by knotting the game at four apiece in Sunday’s contest, but the Knights ultimately fell 6-4 to the Saginaw Spirit.

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) has five points (3G, 2A) in his third season with the Knights, after putting up 22 points (7G, 15A) through 54 games played last season. 

NELSON NETS ONE ON THE POWER PLAY 

Danny Nelson lit the lamp for the second career NCAA goal - and first on the power play. 

The 18-year-old ripped a one timer from the circle in the middle frame to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 4-1 over Boston University. BU had a 1-0 lead, but Notre Dame stormed back with marking the fourth unanswered tallies in Friday’s win.

Through five games played this season, the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) has two goals, 18 shots, five blocked shots and has won 51 of 81 draws (63.0%).

STATS 

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 11GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 2PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 10GP, 5G, 13A, 18P, 16PIM

Liiga:

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 13GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 12GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 9GP, 6G, 2A, 8P, 4PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 4GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM

USHL:

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 9GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 20PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 6GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 2PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 5GP, 2G, 0A, 2P, 4PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM