Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 23, 2023

The 20-year-old center netted a goal and three assists in Baie-Comeau Drakkar's 8-4 victory over the Shawinigan Cataractes, marking his second career four-point game in the QMJHL. Gill recorded his first career four-point night (4A) on Mar. 18 when he played for the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick (145th overall) followed up with another multi-point game on Sunday, recording a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to extend his point streak to five games. He has 12 points (4G, 8A) over that span.

Gill leads his team in points (18) and ranks second in the QMJHL in assists (13) and is tied for second in points overall.

GEORGE’S TWO-GOAL WEEK

Isaiah George is off to a hot start for the London Knights, collecting his second and third goals of the season over the weekend.

The 19-year-old defenseman received a drop pass and went top-shelf to build a 2-0 lead on Friday, but London let the lead slip in the 5-3 loss to the Erie Otters.