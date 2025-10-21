Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 20, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON GETS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON

Danny Nelson recorded his first goal of the season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Thursday’s home opener.

It was a pretty play, as Nelson connected on a centering feed and shelfed in a shot over the goalie’s left skate. His goal took a 3-2 lead over St. Lawrence, which held as the game-winner in the 8-2 victory.

Nelson has two points (1G, 1A) through four games of his junior year, where he’s donning the “C” as co-captain. He’s coming off a career year where he contributed 13 goals and 26 points as a junior, which ranked second on the team in goals and fourth in scoring.

In other news for the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall), Nelson was named to the United Stated Collegiate Select hockey team roster set to participate at the 2025 Spengler Cup. The tournament will take place in late December and the roster features 25 highly touted NCAA players.