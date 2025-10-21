Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 20, 2025

Nelson gets his first goal of the season, Kvasnicka has a four-point week (1G, 3A), Hood earns WHL honors and more

2526_ProspectReport_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON GETS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON

Danny Nelson recorded his first goal of the season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Thursday’s home opener.

It was a pretty play, as Nelson connected on a centering feed and shelfed in a shot over the goalie’s left skate. His goal took a 3-2 lead over St. Lawrence, which held as the game-winner in the 8-2 victory.

Nelson has two points (1G, 1A) through four games of his junior year, where he’s donning the “C” as co-captain. He’s coming off a career year where he contributed 13 goals and 26 points as a junior, which ranked second on the team in goals and fourth in scoring.

In other news for the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall), Nelson was named to the United Stated Collegiate Select hockey team roster set to participate at the 2025 Spengler Cup. The tournament will take place in late December and the roster features 25 highly touted NCAA players.

KVASNICKA’S FOUR-POINT WEEK

Jacob Kvasnicka is on fire for the Penticton Vees.

He notched an assist for the Vees’ 5-2 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Friday before boasting a three-point performance in Saturday’s 4-3 SO win over the Vancouver Giants.

Down 2-0 in the middle of the third period, Kvasnicka deflected in a power-play goal to vault the comeback effort for the Vees. The 18-year-old picked up the secondary assist on both goals to help Penticton tie the game before they pulled off the win in the shootout.

He extended his point streak to a season-long, seven games with 12 points (4G, 8A) over that span. The Islanders’ 2025 seventh-rounder (202nd overall) is making an impression as a rookie in the Western Hockey League, ranking fourth in assists (11), tying for sixth in points (16) while his scoring is good for third among rookies.

HOOD NAMED WHL GOALIE OF THE WEEK

Burke Hood was named the WHL’s Goalie of the Week, going 2-0-0-0 and stopping 64 of 67 shots in the process.

The Islanders’ 2025 sixth-rounder (170th overall) stopped 35-of-37 in the Vancouver Giants’ 5-2 win over the Wentachee Wild on Friday.

The 18-year-old stopped 29-of-30 shots against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday. Hood has won three straight starts.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 12GP, 5G, 6A, 12A, 12PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 9GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 0PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 9GP, 5-4-0, 3.84 GAA, .879 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 11GP, 5G, 11A, 16P, 6PIM

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 8GP, 6G, 3A, 9P, 4PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 9GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 7GP, 3-3-0, 2.50 GAA, .912 SV%, 0SO

Sweden

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 11GP, 0G, 5A, 5P, 4PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 7GP, 3-4-0, 2.89 GAA, .884 SV%, 0SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 4GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 2PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 2PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 4GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 8PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 5GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 0PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 5GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 4PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

