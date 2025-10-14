Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 14, 2025

Per BU Hockey Stats, Eiserman is the fastest Terrier to score five goals in a season since Mike Pandolfo in 1998-99, who reached the same mark in three games. Eiserman’s five goals are tied for second in the NCAA.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 8GP, 5G, 3A, 8A, 10PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 6GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 0PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 7GP, 3-4-0, 4.55 GAA, .854 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 9GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 6PIM
Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 5GP, 5G, 3A, 8P, 0PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 8GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 6GP, 3-2-0, 2.21 GAA, .923 SV%, 0SO
Sweden
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 9GP, 0G, 5A, 5P, 4PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 7GP, 3-4-0, 2.89 GAA, .884 SV%, 0SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 4GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 2PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) |3GP, 5G, 1A, 6P, 0PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) 3GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 4PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM