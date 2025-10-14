Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 14, 2025

Cole Eiserman and Tomas Poletin are both up to five goals on the season in this week’s prospect report

2526_ProspectReport_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

POLETIN’S FIVE-GAME POINT STREAK

Tomas Poletin is on a five-game point streak for the Kelowna Rockets to kick off his WHL career, with eight points (5G, 3A) over that span.

Poletin was the hero in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over the Prince George Cougars, scoring off the dot with nine seconds left in the game to break a 4-4 tie. The last-minute game winner earned the Islanders’ 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall) second-star of the game honors.

After he contributed an assist in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds, Poletin lit the lamp again in the next game with his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penticton Vees. The 6’2,” 206 lbs. forward was quick to pick up the loose change at the right side of the net to take a 3-2 advantage. The 18-year-old finished with a team-high six shots on goal.

The Czechia native leads the Rockets in goals (5) and points (8). His five goals are good for third among WHL rookies.

EISERMAN’S THREE GOALS IN TWO GAMES

Cole Eiserman is on fire to start his sophomore year with BU, with five goals in his first three games.

The 19-year-old recorded his second consecutive multi-goal game on Friday with a pair of power-play tallies in BU’s 6-2 win over Colgate. Eiserman potted his first PPG in the second period – with teammate and fellow Isles prospect Kamil Bednarik contributing a secondary helper. Eiserman whipped in a one-timer from the slot for his second power-play goal of the game to take a commanding 5-1 lead for BU.

The 20th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft went top shelf for his fifth goal of the season in a 2-2 tie against Colegate on Saturday.

Per BU Hockey Stats, Eiserman is the fastest Terrier to score five goals in a season since Mike Pandolfo in 1998-99, who reached the same mark in three games. Eiserman’s five goals are tied for second in the NCAA.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 8GP, 5G, 3A, 8A, 10PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 6GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 0PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 7GP, 3-4-0, 4.55 GAA, .854 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 9GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 6PIM

Tomas Poletin (Kelowna) WHL | 5GP, 5G, 3A, 8P, 0PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 8GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 4PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moscow (MHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 6GP, 3-2-0, 2.21 GAA, .923 SV%, 0SO

Sweden

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 9GP, 0G, 5A, 5P, 4PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 7GP, 3-4-0, 2.89 GAA, .884 SV%, 0SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 4GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 2PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) |3GP, 5G, 1A, 6P, 0PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) 3GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 4PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

News Feed

The Skinny: Jets 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Jets 

Marshall Warren Named AHL Player of the Week

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Loaned to Bridgeport

Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

Youth Hockey Players, Parents Celebrate Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 2

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 12

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Capitals in Home Opener

WATCH: Matthew Schaefer's First NHL Goal

Morning Skate Updates: Islanders vs Capitals

Schaefer’s NHL Debut a Family Affair

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 10

The Skinny: Penguins 4, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 to Penguins in Season Opener 

WATCH: Schaefer and Shabanov's Rookie Laps

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

VanEck Is Now the Official ETF Partner of the New York Islanders 