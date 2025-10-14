Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 14, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

POLETIN’S FIVE-GAME POINT STREAK

Tomas Poletin is on a five-game point streak for the Kelowna Rockets to kick off his WHL career, with eight points (5G, 3A) over that span.

Poletin was the hero in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over the Prince George Cougars, scoring off the dot with nine seconds left in the game to break a 4-4 tie. The last-minute game winner earned the Islanders’ 2025 fourth-round pick (106th overall) second-star of the game honors.