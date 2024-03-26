Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 26, 2024

Finley, who was drafted 78th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, concluded his regular season with 15 points (6G, 9A) through 35 games for the Badgers. He has 20 games of prior postseason experience in the USHL for the Madison Capitols and the Chicago Steel.
Schulz, who went 177th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, racked up six points (2G, 4A) in 33 games for the Badgers. The 18-year-old defenseman will compete in the playoffs for the first time.
Cameron Berg and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (26-11-2) are slated to take on Michigan (21-14-3) in a Friday night showdown. The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick (125th overall) is coming off an outstanding regular season with 37 points (20G, 17A) through 39 games. The center qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time after he played with the Univ. of Nebraska Omaha for two seasons prior to joining North Dakota.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 65GP, 40G, 58A, 98P, 64PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 19GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 53GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Östersunds IK | 8GP 0G, 1A, 1P | 6PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM
SHL:
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 8GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 54GP, 0G, 15A, 15P, 72PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 39GP, 20G, 17A, 37P, 8PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 35GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 16PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 22GP, 13G, 10A, 23P, 19PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 32PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 33GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 6PIM