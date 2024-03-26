Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 26, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

JEFFERIES, RAJANIEMI SIGN ATOs WITH BRIGDEPORT

Alex Jefferies and Matias Rajaniemi each signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Bridgeport Islanders this week.

Jefferies, the Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round pick (121st overall) signed an ATO on Wednesday after completing his fourth and final season with the Merrimack Warriors. The Warriors, who finished the season with a record of 13-21-1 and a conference record of 6-17-1, did not qualify for the NCAA tournament this year, which allowed Jefferies to ink the ATO. He made his pro debut for Bridgeport on Friday and earned his first point with a secondary assist.