Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 2, 2024

Eiserman has turned heads in his freshman campaign – with nine goals in his first 13 games with BU - and he’ll have the chance to showcase his skill on an international stage.
The Islanders’ 2024 20th overall pick will compete for a roster spot for his first World Junior tournament.
For Nelson, it could be his second go-around, as the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) competed in World Juniors last season, where he had two points (1G, 1A) in seven games.
Eiserman and Nelson will report to camp on Dec. 16-17 in Plymouth, Michigan.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 23GP, 4G, 10A, 14P, 8PIM
Liiga:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 10GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 4PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 4-3-0, 2.10 GAA, .915 SV%, 0 SO
KHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.69 GAA, .913 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 21GP, 3G, 9A, 12P, 0PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 14GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 6PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 16GP, 6G, 5A, 11P, 6PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 14GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 23PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 14GP, 9G, 4A, 13P, 21PIM