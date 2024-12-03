Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 2, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY’S THREE-POINT GAME

It was a big weekend for Quinn Finley.

The 20-year-old had a three-point performance for the Wisconsin Bagers – which marked his second consecutive three-point game – with a goal and two assists in a 7-1 win over the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Friday. Finley added a power-play goal to extend his team’s lead to 3-0 in the second period.