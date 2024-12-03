Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 2, 2024

Quinn Finley extends season-long six-game point streak, while Nurmi has two-point performance in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

2425_ProspectReport_Template_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY’S THREE-POINT GAME

It was a big weekend for Quinn Finley.

The 20-year-old had a three-point performance for the Wisconsin Bagers – which marked his second consecutive three-point game – with a goal and two assists in a 7-1 win over the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Friday. Finley added a power-play goal to extend his team’s lead to 3-0 in the second period.

The Islanders’ 2023 third-round pick (78th overall) also recorded an assist on Wisconsin’s opening goal and picked up a power-play point on the fourth goal of the game.

Finley kept his point streak going with a helper in a 1-1 tie with the Seawolves on Saturday. He has 11 points (4G, 7A) during his season-long, six-game streak.

NURMI RACKING UP POINTS

Jesse Nurmi has had a productive weekend for the London Knights, with three points (1G, 2A) in his last two outings.

The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-rounder (113th overall) had a two-point performance in a dominant 10-3 win over the Ottawa 67’s on Sunday. The 19-year-old got the scoring started with a snipe in the slot at the 6:01 mark of the first period before the Knights scored nine more goals in the victory. The Finnish forward also recorded an assist on a goal to make it 3-0.

Nurmi tallied an assist to tie the game at three apiece in an eventual 5-4 SO win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday. Nurmi has 14 points (4G, 10A) through 23 games of his first OHL season.

The Knights are on an absolute heater, winning 18 consecutive games and leading the OHL with a record of 22-4-0. They have not lost a contest since a 5-1 loss to the Saginaw Spirit on Oct. 18.

EISERMAN, NELSON NAMED TO TEAM USA WORLD JUNIORS PRELIMINARY ROSTER

Cole Eiserman and Danny Nelson were named to the preliminary roster for the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team on Monday the IIHF announced.

Eiserman has turned heads in his freshman campaign – with nine goals in his first 13 games with BU - and he’ll have the chance to showcase his skill on an international stage.

The Islanders’ 2024 20th overall pick will compete for a roster spot for his first World Junior tournament.

For Nelson, it could be his second go-around, as the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) competed in World Juniors last season, where he had two points (1G, 1A) in seven games.

Eiserman and Nelson will report to camp on Dec. 16-17 in Plymouth, Michigan.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 23GP, 4G, 10A, 14P, 8PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 10GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 4PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 4-3-0, 2.10 GAA, .915 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.69 GAA, .913 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 21GP, 3G, 9A, 12P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 14GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 6PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 16GP, 6G, 5A, 11P, 6PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 14GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 14GP, 9G, 4A, 13P, 21PIM

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Pageau Practices, Game-Time Decision vs Montreal

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Sabres 0

Takeaways: Islanders Blank Buffalo 3-0

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Pageau and Engvall Out vs Sabres

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres

The Skinny: Capitals 5, Islanders 4 OT

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Questions and Isles: Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-3 to Bruins 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins

Islanders, Northwell Treat Cancer Survivors to a Pregame Skate

Islanders, Guide Dog Foundation Unleash 2025 Pups and Paws Calendar

The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Red Wings

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2024

Islanders on Fire in the Faceoff Circle

Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings