Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 11, 2023

George earns 10th point of the season and Finley records first career NCAA game winner in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report, presented by National Grid

PR Isaiah George Dec 11
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. 

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GEORGE REACHES 10 POINTS ON THE SEASON

Isaiah George had a productive week for the London Knights, scoring a goal and recording an assist to earn his ninth and 10th points of the season over the weekend. 

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) scored his fourth goal of the year in Sunday’s matchup against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. George found open ice in the slot and buried a goal 19 seconds into the game, but the Knights ultimately fell 5-4.

The 19-year-old defenseman recorded an assist on the seventh goal in Friday’s 7-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit. 

With 10 points (4G, 6A) through 29 games, George ranks fourth in scoring among defenseman on his team.  

FINLEY LIGHTS THE LAMP

Quinn Finley came up big for the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, netting the game winning goal in a 6-3 win over Penn State.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) took three shots and recorded two hits, ending the night with a +2. 

After picking up his first game winner of his NCAA career, the 19-year-old has seven points (5G, 2A) through 18 games this season. 

STATS 

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 29GP, 4G, 6A, 10P, 17PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 29GP, 16G, 30A, 46P, 28PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 23GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 23GP, 14G, 5A, 19P, 4PIM  

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 23GP, 0G, 5A, 5P, 38PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 18GP, 7G, 10A, 17P, 2PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 6PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 11GP, 8G, 6A, 14P, 0PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 18GP, 3G, 11A, 14P, 12PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 2PIM

