Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 11, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GEORGE REACHES 10 POINTS ON THE SEASON

Isaiah George had a productive week for the London Knights, scoring a goal and recording an assist to earn his ninth and 10th points of the season over the weekend.

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) scored his fourth goal of the year in Sunday’s matchup against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. George found open ice in the slot and buried a goal 19 seconds into the game, but the Knights ultimately fell 5-4.