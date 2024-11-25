Islanders on Fire in the Faceoff Circle

Small details can make a big difference in a game and the New York Islanders are honing in on one area in particular, as they’re showcasing an NHL-best 55.9 FOW% to start the season.

“It’s a one-on-one battle that you try to win every time,” JG Pageau said of the Islanders’ face-off prowess. “Everyone is involved, it’s not only the centers, but you also need the wingers and the d-men to help you out and win those battles. They’re key moments of the game, so we have to keep improving and keep working on it.”

The Islanders had a dominant performance at the dot on Saturday, winning 64.2% of faceoffs as a team in a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Bo Horvat won an impressive 12 of 15 draws in the victory.

“Bo was on fire, winning 80% but all of our guys were really sharp,” Roy said. “All season we’ve been very good in faceoffs. [Assistant Coach Benoit Desrosiers] has been working with the guys.”