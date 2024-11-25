Islanders on Fire in the Faceoff Circle

The Isles lead the NHL in faceoff win percentage, utilizing skill and strategy in the dot

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Small details can make a big difference in a game and the New York Islanders are honing in on one area in particular, as they’re showcasing an NHL-best 55.9 FOW% to start the season.

“It’s a one-on-one battle that you try to win every time,” JG Pageau said of the Islanders’ face-off prowess. “Everyone is involved, it’s not only the centers, but you also need the wingers and the d-men to help you out and win those battles. They’re key moments of the game, so we have to keep improving and keep working on it.”

The Islanders had a dominant performance at the dot on Saturday, winning 64.2% of faceoffs as a team in a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Bo Horvat won an impressive 12 of 15 draws in the victory.

“Bo was on fire, winning 80% but all of our guys were really sharp,” Roy said. “All season we’ve been very good in faceoffs. [Assistant Coach Benoit Desrosiers] has been working with the guys.”

NYI vs DET 11/25: Bo Horvat

Horvat carries a career 54.0 FOW% and his numbers have seen an uptick since he joined the Isles in 2023, winning 55.4% of his draws during his time on Long Island. He attributes his teammates, particularly Brock Nelson, who also has a strong track record at the dot this season (56.0%), when talking about his own improvements.

“We take a lot of pride in our faceoffs,” Horvat said. “I’ve been watching Brock Nelson do whatever he does in the dot and try to mimic that. He’s really helped me in getting better this year.”

Desrosiers, who has a wealth of knowledge from coaching in the QMJHL six seasons, is in his second year as assistant coach for the Islanders. A major focal point of his role is his work with centerman, helping them get the edge in games.

“He’s definitely bringing a different mindset when it comes to faceoffs,” Pageau said. “He’s had a lot of experience in the past, to help us with details and how to approach a faceoff and how to be strong on our draw and to win those second pucks sometimes when they’re bouncing. We’re lucky to have him.”

NYI vs DET 11/25: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Pageau has been leading the charge for the Islanders, with a 60.9% FOW that not only ranks first on his team but ranks second-best in the NHL among skaters who have taken at least 200 draws over the course of the season.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be playing with Bo, so we’re taking our strong sides for us so that helps a lot,” Pageau said.

A top line with two natural centers is already an advantage, but Roy is using right-handed Pageau and left-handed Horvat in different situations.

“It’s a big advantage,” Roy said. “Especially at the end of a shift when you’re in your zone and you have a faceoff on the right side, Bo doesn’t have to take it. It’s giving him a chance to breathe and Pageau can take the faceoff, and we can exit in different ways. If it’s on the left side, then it’s the opposite, Pageau can get ready and breathe. It’s something that we like.”

The Islanders finished in 12th in the league in faceoffs last season, (51.3%), but came out flying this season (55.9%) and are looking to continue on that path and lead the pack.

