The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes will play Game 1 of their First Round series on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

The game can be seen locally on MSG Networks, nationally on TBS, truTV and on SNE, SNW, SNP, SN360 and TVAS in Canada.

The game can also be streamed on MSG+ and Max.