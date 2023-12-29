Islanders Fans, Alumni Rave About ‘Winter Wonderland’ as Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena Opens

Outdoor skating rinks, appearances by Denis Potvin, Pat LaFontaine and Patrick Flatley highlight opening of The Park

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

There was something magical in the air at The Park at UBS Arena on Wednesday night.

It was part aesthetic, with string lights crisscrossing the grounds, and blue and orange flourishes giving the carnival games a carnival atmosphere. The bright lights of NHL Network and the MSG Networks pre-game show, along with visits from Hall of Fame alumni helped make Wednesday’s opening feel grand.

Glitz and glam only go so far, but being on the ice at the Northwell Pond, one of the two brand-new outdoor rinks at The Park, had fans feeling both excited for the game and nostalgic for the first time they fell in love with it.

“It just brings back memories,” Christopher Devito said after taking a few laps around the ice. “I always went to games with my dad, and I remember just the feeing of the cold, the ice and now they – kids, even me – get to feel firsthand. It's awesome.”

The outdoor rinks were christened by first responders on Wednesday afternoon, as teams from Northwell Health, Suffolk County firefighters, the MTA Police and Coast Guard competed in a pond hockey exhibition, the first of many tournaments, public skates and pre-game/show skates that will take place at The Park.

“It's a one-of-a-kind destination right now,” said Pat LaFontaine, who played for the Islanders from 1984-91 and sits eight all-time in franchise points. “It's like having the Winter Classic before every game.”

LaFontaine knows a thing or two about outdoor rinks having constructed one at his home on Long Island. He called The Park a “winter wonderland” and so much more than just an outdoor sheet of ice.

“You've got a beer garden and carnival games and two outdoor rinks and fire pits,” LaFontaine said. “For families and friends to come and get excited and celebrate the game and then go in and watch an NHL game, that’s pretty special.”

Islanders Legend Denis Potvin and former captain Patrick Flatley joined LaFontaine for the opening night festivities. Potvin and Flatley met with Season Ticket Members and Potvin hosted a meet and greet at the Isles Lab Swag Shack, which was enough to draw in Jen Caruso and her family. The Caruso family was impressed by the Isles' new setup.

“The Park setup is very cool,” Caruso said. “This is going to be a big hit. I like the games, the two ice rinks and the setups are awesome.”

Potvin and LaFontaine will be back in attendance on Friday, when the Islanders take on the Washington Capitals, and they’ll be joined by Islanders Legend Billy Smith.

Even when the alumni aren’t around and the Islanders aren’t playing, The Park will serve as a gathering point for the community, which will help grow the game, according to Thomas Hickey, and Kevin Weekes during an exchange on NHL Network. On Saturday morning, a non-game day, the Islanders will be hosting the team’s first Mite Jamboree at The Park.

“Rinks are magnets,” Weekes said. “That's why a lot of rinks are typically called a community center especially for the youth rinks… It really does serve as that for the community which is why this is so important.”

As for how it enhances Islanders games, Weekes called The Park a transformative presence at UBS Arena.

“It’s family friendly and it gives fans different ways to be able to enjoy the outing and enjoy the venue,” Weekes said.

Night one may have been a little wet, with some rain drizzling throughout the festivities, but the outlook for The Park is bright.

“From a destination perspective and the fact that this is also for the community, I tip my hat to the Islanders organization,” LaFontaine said. “To say we're going to create this winter wonderland, but we're also going to lend it and let the city really experience this along with the season ticket holders, it's just phenomenal. It's a win-win across the board.”

Visit TheParkatUBSArena.com for information on:

