Islanders Fans, Alumni Rave About ‘Winter Wonderland’ as Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena Opens

There was something magical in the air at The Park at UBS Arena on Wednesday night.

It was part aesthetic, with string lights crisscrossing the grounds, and blue and orange flourishes giving the carnival games a carnival atmosphere. The bright lights of NHL Network and the MSG Networks pre-game show, along with visits from Hall of Fame alumni helped make Wednesday’s opening feel grand.

Glitz and glam only go so far, but being on the ice at the Northwell Pond, one of the two brand-new outdoor rinks at The Park, had fans feeling both excited for the game and nostalgic for the first time they fell in love with it.

“It just brings back memories,” Christopher Devito said after taking a few laps around the ice. “I always went to games with my dad, and I remember just the feeing of the cold, the ice and now they – kids, even me – get to feel firsthand. It's awesome.”

The outdoor rinks were christened by first responders on Wednesday afternoon, as teams from Northwell Health, Suffolk County firefighters, the MTA Police and Coast Guard competed in a pond hockey exhibition, the first of many tournaments, public skates and pre-game/show skates that will take place at The Park.

“It's a one-of-a-kind destination right now,” said Pat LaFontaine, who played for the Islanders from 1984-91 and sits eight all-time in franchise points. “It's like having the Winter Classic before every game.”