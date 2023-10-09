Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

The New York Islanders have announced their 23-man roster for the start of the 2023-24 season. The club will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
Simon Holmstrom has been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).
The Islanders open the 2023-24 season on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena against the Buffalo Sabres.
FORWARDS (14)
Mathew Barzal
Casey Cizikas
Cal Clutterbuck
Pierre Engvall
Hudson Fasching
Julien Gauthier
Bo Horvat
Ross Johnston
Anders Lee
Matt Martin
Brock Nelson
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle Palmieri
Oliver Wahlstrom
DEFENSEMEN (7)
Sebastian Aho
Samuel Bolduc
Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov
GOALTENDERS (2)
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov