Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

The New York Islanders have announced their 23-man roster for the start of the 2023-24 season. The club will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Simon Holmstrom has been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).

The Islanders open the 2023-24 season on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena against the Buffalo Sabres.

FORWARDS (14)

Mathew Barzal

Casey Cizikas

Cal Clutterbuck

Pierre Engvall

Hudson Fasching

Julien Gauthier

Bo Horvat

Ross Johnston

Anders Lee

Matt Martin

Brock Nelson

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle Palmieri

Oliver Wahlstrom

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Sebastian Aho

Samuel Bolduc

Noah Dobson

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov

GOALTENDERS (2)

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov