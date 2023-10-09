News Feed

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Dobson Paying it Forward

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

The club will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

nyi-251_23ManRoster_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have announced their 23-man roster for the start of the 2023-24 season. The club will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Simon Holmstrom has been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).

The Islanders open the 2023-24 season on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena against the Buffalo Sabres. 

FORWARDS (14)

Mathew Barzal
Casey Cizikas
Cal Clutterbuck
Pierre Engvall
Hudson Fasching
Julien Gauthier
Bo Horvat
Ross Johnston
Anders Lee
Matt Martin
Brock Nelson
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle Palmieri
Oliver Wahlstrom

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Sebastian Aho
Samuel Bolduc
Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov

GOALTENDERS (2)

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov