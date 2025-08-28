Islanders and Northwell Health Volunteers Distribute 500 Backpacks and School Supplies to Kids

Usually, hockey bags are being packed at Northwell Health Ice Center, but on Wednesday evening, backpacks took center stage.

New York Islanders and Northwell Health volunteers distributed 500 backpacks, each filled with school supplies, to local kids, ensuring they will have all the essentials when classes start up in September.

Each Islanders and Northwell-branded backpack included blue and orange notebooks, composition books, colored pencils, crayons, a lunch box, pencils, sharpeners, scissors and Sparky the Dragon-shaped erasers.

This marked the third-straight year the Islanders and Northwell teamed up for the school supplies initiative.

See below for photos from this great event!