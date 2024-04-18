Ruslan Iskhakov Relishes NHL Debut

When Ruslan Iskhakov took his rookie lap for the New York Islanders ahead of his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, he made sure to take it all in.

“I think I did six laps, not just one,” Iskhakov said.

The 23-year-old center waited two seasons – 138 AHL games to be exact - for this moment. After getting the call-up on Wednesday morning, the day was admittedly a whirlwind, but he settled into his game as the contest wore on.

"I felt pretty good,” Iskhakov said. “I would say, from each period I was feeling better and more comfortable."

The 5’8, 170 lbs. center played 14:11 in his NHL debut, recording an assist for his first NHL point. The highly-skilled prospect made some nifty passes in his debut, recorded quality chances and earned praise from Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"The plan was to give him some ice time and give him a chance to show us where he could do. I was very, very happy with what I've seen,” Roy said. “He’s small, but I don’t know if he knows he’s small, the way he’s been playing. He’s got great energy, he competes. I have time for him.”

The 23-year-old center notched his first career NHL point in the third period, collecting the puck along the wall and dishing a pass to Ryan Pulock, who set up Sam Bolduc’s blast. Iskhakov came close to a goal of his own, though. In a thrilling scoring chance at the end of regulation, he moved in alone on Alex Nedeljkovic but couldn’t get a clean shot off.

“I wanted that so badly,” Iskhakov said. “But hey, in another opportunity I will bury the next one.”