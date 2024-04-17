Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins April 17

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (38-27-16) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (38-31-12)

7PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 82 of the regular season on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

Although the regular season is ending, the real fun is just beginning for the Islanders, who clinched third in the Metropolitan Division with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday. The berth marks the fifth time in six years they punched their ticket into the playoffs.

JG Pageau, Kyle Palmieri (PPG, 1A), Brock Nelson and Kyle MacLean scored on Monday to power the offense in the playoff-clinching victory, while Semyon Varlamov turned aside 23 of 24 shots faced. Obtaining the “x” didn’t come easy, but the Islanders put together a point streak of 7-0-1 to qualify for the playoffs in Game 81 of the regular season.

"What matters is that we're in and we gave ourselves a chance," Cal Clutterbuck said. "I think what does matter, is we've proven to ourselves that we can beat anybody when we need to. The biggest takeaway is that we're very capable."

The Penguins were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday night, as the Washington Capitals locked up the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Both teams have been hot in their last 10 games, as the Islanders are 8-1-1 in their last 10 outings, while the Penguins are 7-1-2.