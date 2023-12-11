Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-7-7) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (14-6-4)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

As their season-long six-game homestand continues, the New York Islanders are vying for the third consecutive win as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

JG Pageau scored the overtime-winner 13 seconds into the extra frame in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win for the Islanders against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Anders Lee scored two goals in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit, while Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves in a game that snapped the Kings’ historic 11-game road win streak.

Head Coach Lane Lambert was satisfied with the performance of the third period - and the result - after the Islanders earned their first victory of the season when trailing after two periods.

“We talked about playing on our toes and playing aggressive, it’s a work in progress,” Lambert said after Saturday’s win. “We’re pretty happy with the third period tonight and we’ll go from there.”

The Maple Leafs cruised past the Nashville Predators 4-0 on Saturday night on home ice. David Kampf, Auston Matthews (2G) and Noah Gregor led the way for Toronto offensively while Ilya Samsonov stopped all 18 shots he faced in the win.

Both teams are riding five-game point streaks as the Islanders (4-0-1) and Maple Leafs (2-0-3) faceoff for the first matchup of the season series. Last season, the Islanders had the edge with a record of 2-1-0 through three meetings.