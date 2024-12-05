Game Preview: Islanders vs Kraken

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (9-10-7) VS SEATTLE KRAKEN (12-13-1)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: ESPN+ | HULU

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are back home to take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at UBS Arena, looking to extend their three-game point streak (1-0-2).

The Islanders are coming off a 2-1 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Centre Bell. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for the Isles while Ilya Sorokin made 25 of 27 saves. The overtime loss marked their sixth loss at three-on-three this season for the Islanders and 10th contest beyond 60 minutes this season.

“We talk about it all the time, we play a lot of hockey here," said Lee. "Let’s get back at it, get home in our building and take advantage of being at home for a few days and play some good hockey.”

The Kraken are coming off a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Jaden Schwartz (1G, 1A), Yanni Gourde (1G, 1A), Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen lit the lamp for Seattle while Joey Daccord made a 17-save effort in the win.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles trail the season series 0-0-1 after a 3-2 loss in Seattle on Nov. 16. New York is winless in its last three matchups against Seattle (0-1-2) and are 1-1-1 at home and 2-3-2 all-time against the Kraken.