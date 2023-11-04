Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-2-2) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES (6-5-0)

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are back home and ready to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at UBS Arena, as the team hosts Hockey Fights Cancer night.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Semyon Varlamov extended his shutout streak to 137:20, while Ryan Pulock (GWG) Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) handled the offense. The Islanders capitalized on three of their first five shots on a night they were ultimately outshot 32-21. The Islanders had to roll five defensemen after Adam Pelech left the game in the first period and did not return.

“For the most part, I thought we played pretty well,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said on Thursday night. “I thought our third period was outstanding. We played a solid road game especially without a defenseman for most of the game, so we had to manage that.”

The Hurricanes fell 2-1 to the New York Rangers on Thursday, putting an end to their three-game win streak. Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, while Chris Kreider and Will Cuylle (GWG) scored for the Rangers in their sixth consecutive win. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in the loss.

The Isles went 1-3-0 against the Canes last season and faced them in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April. The Islanders were eliminated in six games. In regular season play, the Isles are 0-4-1 in their last five home games against Carolina.