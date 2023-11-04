News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 0

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 0
This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3
3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington

3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington
Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals
Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series

Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series
The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates
The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 OT 

The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 OT 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023
Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings
The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0
Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick

Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 
The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2
3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 
Holmstrom Honing His Game 

Holmstrom Honing His Game 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

The Islander host the Hurricanes on Hockey Fights Cancer night at UBS Arena

Preview_Home_v2_1920x1080 6
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-2-2) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES (6-5-0)
7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are back home and ready to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at UBS Arena, as the team hosts Hockey Fights Cancer night.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Semyon Varlamov extended his shutout streak to 137:20, while Ryan Pulock (GWG) Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) handled the offense. The Islanders capitalized on three of their first five shots on a night they were ultimately outshot 32-21. The Islanders had to roll five defensemen after Adam Pelech left the game in the first period and did not return.

“For the most part, I thought we played pretty well,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said on Thursday night. “I thought our third period was outstanding. We played a solid road game especially without a defenseman for most of the game, so we had to manage that.”

The Hurricanes fell 2-1 to the New York Rangers on Thursday, putting an end to their three-game win streak. Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, while Chris Kreider and Will Cuylle (GWG) scored for the Rangers in their sixth consecutive win. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in the loss.

The Isles went 1-3-0 against the Canes last season and faced them in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April. The Islanders were eliminated in six games. In regular season play, the Isles are 0-4-1 in their last five home games against Carolina.

NYI HFC Night 102623

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER

For Hockey Fights Cancer night at UBS Arena, Islanders fans will have a lot to look out for, including giveaways and special activations. 

The first 10,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a free beanie, courtesy of Northwell Health. An auction for autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will be open for bidding until 10 p.m. on Sunday. 

Fans will be encouraged to create their own HFC placards and take a photo at the Islanders backdrop located at section 109 on the concourse.

A ceremonial puck drop with pediatric patients who have received treatment at Northwell Health's Cohen's Children's Medical Center.

Game 10 web

ISLANDERS NOTES:

- The Islanders are 3-0-1 in their last four outings and will look extend their point streak to five games as they welcome in the Hurricanes on Saturday. The Islanders are 3-1-2 at home this season.

- The Islanders saw good news and bad news on the injury front on Thursday night. Scott Mayfield made his return to the lineup after missing seven straight games with a lower-body injury, skating 21:21 TOI and recording an assist, three shots and three blocks. 

“I liked this game," Head Coach Lane Lambert said of Mayfield. "I thought he was very good. He was solid defensively and I thought it was great in the penalty kill."

- On the other hand, Adam Pelech left the game in the first period and did not return. Lambert had no updates on the veteran defenseman after the game. The Islanders did not practice on Friday, so there have been no updates to Pelech’s status since Thursday night.

- Semyon Varlamov recorded his 40th career shutout and 15th as an Islander. The Russian netminder strung together two shutouts (2-0 at CBJ on Oct. 28) to mark the third time he posted consecutive shutouts in his career with the Islanders. Varlamov’s 15th shutout vaulted him ahead of Tommy Salo for sole possession of fifth place on the Isles all-time leaderboard. 

- The Islanders lead the NHL with three shutouts. Varlamov owns two of the three shutouts of the season with Ilya Sorokin recording the other this season. 

- Pulock’s goal marked the earliest game-winner in Isles history, scoring 22 seconds into the game for his first goal of the season on Thursday. The veteran defenseman had five goals last season along with 21 assists through 82 games.

- Pierre Engvall is riding a three-game point streak with three assists over that span. 

- The Islanders have opened the scoring in seven of their first nine games, going 5-0-2 when scoring first. 

- The Islanders have only allowed a league-low three goals against in first periods their first nine games.

- The Islanders’ penalty kill has gone 20-for-22 over the span of their last six games.

MSG_1920x1080

HURRICANES NOTES: 

- The Hurricanes are 6-5-0 to start the season, playing a road-heavy schedule to start the season. Carolina has played eight of their first 11 games on the road, going 3-5-0 over that span. Eleven of Carolina’s first 15 games will be on the road. 

- Teuvo Teravainen leads the team with eight goals in his eighth season with Carolina. 

- Jesperi Kotkaniemi (4G, 6A) and Seth Jarvis (5G, 5A) are tied for the team lead in points (10).

- Dmitry Orlov inked a two-year deal with the Canes on July 1. The 32-year-old defenseman has four points through his first 11 games as a Hurricane. 

- The Islanders will not face Brett Pesce on Saturday night. Per Hurricanes PR, the 28-year-old defenseman had surgery on Oct. 24 to correct a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week. 

- Sebastian Aho is particularly potent offensively against the Islanders. The 26-year-old forward potted three goals in three games against the Isles last season, and has a career 15 points (5G, 10A) in 22 games against the Islanders.

- Andrei Svechnikov returned to the lineup after missing the first eight games of the season. The Russian winger had a season-ending lower-body injury had underwent surgery in March. In the three games of his return this season, Svechnikov recorded an assist and took three shots over that span. He had 55 points (23G, 32A) through 64 games last season with the Hurricanes.