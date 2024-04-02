Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

ISLES NOTES

- Brock Nelson netted his first overtime goal of the year while scoring his 30th goal of the season on Monday night against the Flyers. It marks his third consecutive 30-goal season, a feat that hasn't been accomplished by an Islander since Matt Moulson in 2012.

- Bo Horvat recorded his 500th career point with a goal against the Flyers on Monday, which also accounted as his 30th goal of the season. It also marked Horvat’s third consecutive 30-goal season. Head Coach Patrick Roy made the decision to reunite Horvat and Mathew Barzal midway through the game, saying it was a gut feeling - as the two connected for a big goal shortly after the change.

“I felt like it was time to do it,” Roy said. “When [Martin] scored the first one, I thought we needed a spark, and I was hoping that would do it for us. Nice goal by Marty, but we needed to create something, and I thought that having Bo and Barzy back together was the best thing to do.”

- Anders Lee potted his 19th goal of the season on Monday night and is one goal shy of his third consecutive and eighth career 20-goal season.

- Semyon Varlamov turned aside 30 of 33 shots faced on Monday in his third consecutive start and is 4-1-1 in his last six starts. Ilya Sorokin will come into Tuesday's game rested, having not played since Mar. 24 against the Devils. Sorokin is 2-0-1 lifetime against the Blackhawks through three appearances, along with a .930 SV% and a 2.00 GAA.

- The Islanders are 0-6-3 in the second half of a back set this season and looking for their first back half win of the season. Their matchup against the Blackhawks will round out their last back-to-back set of the season.

- The Islanders fell 4-3 in OT to the Blackhawks on Jan. 19. Over the course of the last 10 seasons, it’s been a fairly mixed bag. The Islanders are 6-5-5 against the Hawks with the only season sweep for either team being a 2-0-0 winning season series for the Islanders last year. New York has not surrendered a game in regulation to Chicago since the 2019-20 season.