Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-7-5) AT DETROIT RED WINGS (7-9-2)

7 PM | LITTLE CARSARS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

After completing the Western Conference portion of their season-long five-game trip, the New York Islanders will make a pit stop in the Motor City to take on the Detroit Red Wings before heading home.

The Isles are 1-1-2 through the first four games of the road trip, most recently falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Pierre Engvall scored the lone goal for the Isles in the shootout loss.

Thursday’s game also ends a road-heavy stretch for the Islanders that will see them play nine of 11 games away from UBS Arena.

The Red Wings are also coming off an extra time loss, as they fell 5-4 in OT to the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Dylan Larkin (1G, 1A), Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper and Alex DeBrincat scored for Detroit.

The Red Wings are on a three-game winless skid (0-2-1), where they have been outscored 15-9, and are 1-4-1 in their last six games and are in a three-way tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens for the fewest points (16) in the Eastern Conference.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders were shut out by the Red Wings 1-0 in the team’s first meeting of the season on Oct. 22. Alex Lyon recorded 30 saves for the shutout, while Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for Detroit, as the Islanders limited the Red Wings to 11 shots in the contest.

The teams will wrap up the season series on Monday at UBS Arena.