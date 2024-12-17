Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-13-7) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (19-10-1)

7:30 PM ET | LENOVO CENTER

WATCH: ESPN+ | Hulu

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in the second of a three-game road trip.

The Isles are looking to turn the page after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon, which ended the Isles’ seven-game point streak against Chicago and resulted in a season series split (1-1-0). Connor Bedard scored the game-winner with 54 seconds left in the third period and Connor Murphy added an empty netter after Ryan Pulock, Simon Holmstrom and Noah Dobson scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 18 of 22 shots faced in his eighth consecutive start. The Islanders outshot the Blackhawks 33-22.

It was a disappointing result for the Islanders, who saw the return of Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech, but the team is looking to bounce back on Tuesday night.

“I thought we had our chances, we had 33 shots on net and we did a lot of good things out there, but we have to find ways to win hockey games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Sebastian Aho (PPG), William Carrier, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Carolina while Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in his Hurricanes debut.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0-0 after a 4-3 win at UBS Arena on Dec. 7 where the Isles scored four goals in the second period.