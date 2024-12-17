Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

The Isles take on the Hurricanes in the second of a three-game road trip

2425_GamePreview_1920x1080 25
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-13-7) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (19-10-1)

7:30 PM ET | LENOVO CENTER

WATCH: ESPN+ | Hulu

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in the second of a three-game road trip.

The Isles are looking to turn the page after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon, which ended the Isles’ seven-game point streak against Chicago and resulted in a season series split (1-1-0). Connor Bedard scored the game-winner with 54 seconds left in the third period and Connor Murphy added an empty netter after Ryan Pulock, Simon Holmstrom and Noah Dobson scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 18 of 22 shots faced in his eighth consecutive start. The Islanders outshot the Blackhawks 33-22.

It was a disappointing result for the Islanders, who saw the return of Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech, but the team is looking to bounce back on Tuesday night.

“I thought we had our chances, we had 33 shots on net and we did a lot of good things out there, but we have to find ways to win hockey games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Sebastian Aho (PPG), William Carrier, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Carolina while Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in his Hurricanes debut.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0-0 after a 4-3 win at UBS Arena on Dec. 7 where the Isles scored four goals in the second period.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES

- Sunday’s loss dropped the Islanders to one game below NHL-.500 with a record of 12-13-7. The Islanders are 5-5-6 on the road this year, but have one win in their last seven road games (1-3-3).

- Bo Horvat (day to day, lower-body) missed Sunday’s contest and his status against the Hurricanes is unknown. Horvat is third on the team in scoring with 22 points (8G, 14A).

- Ryan Pulock scored his first goal of the season on a shot that registered at 101.3 mph. Per Islanders team statistician Eric Hornick, Pulock has recorded three of the seven shots in the NHL this season over 100 mph.

- Brock Nelson will skate in his 873rd career game on Tuesday, which will give him sole possession of fifth on the franchise list, passing Clark Gillies (872 GP). Nelson (285 goals) needs two more goals to tie Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter for fifth in club history.

- Noah Dobson, who has goals in back-to-back games, netted his 44th career goal on Sunday and passed Roman Hamrlik for sole possession of eighth in goal scoring on the club list among defensemen.

- The Islanders have allowed the first goal of the game in their last seven contests.

CANES NOTES

- Tuesday’s tilt concludes a four-game homestand for the Hurricanes who are 2-1-0 through the first three games. The Hurricanes are 12-4-0 on home ice this season.

- Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes across the board with 14 goals, 30 assists and 44 points this season. The forward became the sixth player in franchise history to be recognized as player of the month when he earned the First Star selection from the NHL for the month of November. The 25-year-old recorded 22 points (7G, 15A) and seven multi-point games through 15 games in November, leading all skaters in the NHL in points over that span.

- Jack Drury underwent surgery on his hand last week after he sustained an injury in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour did not reveal a timeline for the forward's return. Drury has nine points (3G, 6A) through 28 games this season and is the team's leader in faceoffs (56.4%).

- The Hurricanes recalled Tyson Jost from their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves in the absence of Drury. The 26-year-old played nine games for the Hurricanes this season and scored his first goal of the season on Nov. 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

- Carolina’s a high-octane team offensively as their 3.60 GF/GP ranks fourth in the league. They’re also solid on both ends of special teams, as their power play (26.8%) ranks fifth in the NHL and their penalty kill (85.2%) ranks third.

News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 16, 2024

The Skinny: Blackhawks 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Blackhawks

Isles Day to Day: Barzal and Pelech Activated

Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks

Isles Day to Day: Reilly Skates, Horvat Misses Practice

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Blackhawks 4

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blackhawks 5-4

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Joins Team for Morning Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

The Skinny: Kings 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 3-1 Decision to Kings

Teacher of the Month: Jeffrey Lasher

Isles Day to Day: Duclair Skates

Game Preview: Islanders vs Kings

Isles Prospect Report: Dec. 9, 2024

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Senators 2

Takeaways: Islanders Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Senators 