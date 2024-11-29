Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-10-5) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (15-6-1)

3 PM | CAPITAL ONE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will look to snap a two-game losing streak when take on the Washington Capitals in a Metropolitan Division matchup on Black Friday in the nation’s capital.

The Islanders went 1-2-0 on their three-game homestand, most recently falling 6-3 to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Brock Nelson potted a pair of goals and Max Tsyplakov scored in a game that saw the Isles rally out of 2-0 and 3-2 holes, but never pull ahead.

With Thanksgiving serving as the unofficial quarter mark of the NHL season, the Islanders find themselves three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card spot, with four teams between them. The Isles know they’ll need to start stringing wins together.

“We talk about getting on a good stretch and the teams in the East are chasing,” Nelson said. “We have a lot of hockey left and we know we can get the job done to go on a little run because all these games are crucial. We need to learn from our mistakes and be better.”

The Capitals are coming off a 5-4 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, as the Caps dug out of 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 holes, respectively. Tom Wilson (1G, 1A), Dylan Strome (1G, 1A) and Aliaksei Protas (1G, 1A) each had two points in the win.