Erik ‘Eki’ Tammenpaa Earns His Sixth European Title at the EA SPORTS NHL 24 European Championship

Islanders representative wins fourth-straight and sixth-overall European Championship title

nyi-eki-champ
By NHL Public Relations

In a rematch of last year’s European Championship, Erik ‘Eki’ Tammenpää,representing the New York Islanders, again prevailed over Teemu ‘Temppanen’ Karvonen representing the Anaheim Ducks to win the EA SPORTS NHL 24 European Championship title. The win marks Eki’s fourth-straight and sixth-overall European Championship title (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) and another $15,000 USD in earnings. Temppanen placed second in the competition that took place at the Copenhagen Media Facility in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday evening. For a second year straight, both players will represent Europe in the EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship taking place in April in New York. 

Eki is a full-time YouTube and Twitch content creator and EA SPORTS™ NHL® 24 expert and 24-year-old native of Espoo, Finland. He remains the most decorated esports player on the NHL competitive circuit and will try once again to capture the World title after capturing runner up at last year’s EA SPORTS NHL 23 World Final.

During the competition in Copenhagen today, Temppanen and Eki qualified for a spot in the World Final by competing in a semifinal best-of-three round. Both players split their first two games, with Temppanen ultimately overtaking NikkeDangles in a tight competition and Eki defeating Eken45Jr with eight goals in a Game Three shutout. 

The Championship series saw a rematch of last year’s EA SPORTS NHL 23 European Final with Temppanen and EKI facing off once again. While Temppanen took the lead with an early goal in Game One, Eki scored three quick goals in a three-minute span during the second period and a game-winning goal in the third period by Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers). Eki continued his goal streak and dominated Game Two, ultimately scoring six unanswered goals, including tallies from Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Bo Horvat (New York Islanders), and Cam Atkinson (Philadelphia Flyers). Eki’s 6-0 victory solidified his sixth European title and status as “the one to beat.” 

EA SPORTS NHL 24 EUROPEAN FINAL STANDINGS 

1st: Eki, New York Islanders 

2nd: Temppanen, Anaheim Ducks 

3rd: Eken45jr, Pittsburgh Penguins 

4th: NikkeDangles, Washington Capitals 

5th-8th: Alphaborje, Detroit Red Wings

5th-8th: Kibeeex, Toronto Maple Leafs

5th-8th: Launonexx, Tampa Bay Lightning

5th-8th: Teemuyy, Colorado Avalanche

The EA SPORTS NHL 24 North American Championship will be contested on March 24 at the NHL Flagship Store in New York beginning at 1 p.m. ET on the NHL’s Twitch channel. For more news, fans can visit www.nhl.com/NHL24 and follow the conversation on social using #NHL24WC.

News Feed

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 to Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

3 Takeaways: Isles Recover One Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Sens 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

Maven's Memories: The Most Underrated Great Isles Trade

The Skinny: Sabres 4, Islanders 0

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Mar. 15

3 Takeaways: Isles Blanked 4-0 by Sabres

Cizikas Clicks with the ‘Swedish Connection’

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres 

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Mar. 13

Questions and Isles: Guac or Queso

The Skinny: Kings 3, Islanders 0

3 Takeaways: Isles Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Kings

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 11, 2024

Isles Day to Day: Martin Out vs Kings

The Skinny: Islanders 6, Ducks 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Kings