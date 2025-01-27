AmEx Benefits Special Ticket Access Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions

Ticket Access

Amex Reserved TicketsTM (formerly referred to as American Express Access)
American Express® Card Members have access to purchase Amex Reserved Tickets for select events and select seats, during a specified period. Tickets must be purchased using an American Express Card. An American Express Prepaid Card cannot be used to purchase tickets. Amex Reserved Tickets are sold by and fulfilled by third party ticket sellers (not American Express), and such tickets are subject to the rules, terms and conditions, prices and fees set by the ticket seller, event promoter and/or the venue. Amex Reserved Tickets are subject to availability and supply may be limited. Not all seats may be offered; purchase limits and blackout dates may apply. Refunds, exchanges, and resale may be prohibited by the ticket seller. For more information, please visit americanexpress.com/entertainment.

Amex Presale Tickets™(formerly referred to as American Express Early Access)

American Express® Card Members have access to purchase Amex Presale Tickets for select events and select seats, during a specified period prior to the general on-sale dates for those events. Tickets must be purchased using an American Express Card. An American Express Prepaid Card cannot be used to purchase tickets. Amex Presale Tickets are sold by and fulfilled by third party ticket sellers (not American Express), and such tickets are subject to the rules, terms and conditions, prices and fees set by the ticket seller, event promoter and/or the venue. Amex Presale Tickets are subject to availability and supply may be limited. Not all seats may be offered; purchase limits and blackout dates may apply. Refunds, exchanges, and resale may be prohibited by the ticket seller. For more information, please visit americanexpress.com/entertainment.

