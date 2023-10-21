3 Takeaways: Isles Suffer First Loss in 5-4 OT Defeat Against Devils

SPECIAL TEAMS SUFFER IN LOSS TO DEVILS:

Special teams was the story of Friday’s loss for the Islanders, giving up four power-play goals to a red-hot Devils power play.

It was an uncharacteristic night for a usually stingy penalty kill, which finished ninth overall in the NHL last season and was perfect in the early stages of this season. How uncharacteristic? Friday marked the first time since March 1, 2014 they’d given up four goals, coincidentally against New Jersey.

“We made a couple of mistakes, which are going to happen,” Ryan Pulock said. “We made a couple of mistakes and they ended up scoring on. I don't think it's something we need to make a big change on, it's just something we're going to look at and clean up a little bit.”

The power-play goals came in all shapes and sizes. Dougie Hamilton stepped all the way into a slap shot that tied the score 1-1 with a minute to play in the first period. Casey Cizikas took a penalty off a face-off at the end of the first, which put New Jersey on the man advantage to start the middle frame and ultimately led to a Tyler Toffoli wrister high past Sorokin 21 seconds in. The two power-play goals 1:21 apart should have hammered home the message, but the Isles found themselves down a man just over two minutes later due to a puck over the glass, which resulted in a Luke Hughes power-play tally as the defenseman put a shot through a screen. Tied 3-3, Jack Hughes capped the four-goal night for the Devils power-play unit, tapping in a backdoor feed off some pretty passing at 4:30 of the third period.

“I don't know if it was one thing that led to all the success,” Nelson said. “They capitalize on a couple plays and were able to find the guys open space and the capitalize and that was difference.”

To underscore how good New Jersey’s power play has been this season, consider nine of their 15 goals have come with a man advantage. The Isles players acknowledged the off night for what it was, but maintained their faith in the group.

“Everyone has the confidence and the trust of those guys,” Nelson said. “They're going to go out there, they work extremely hard and they’re going to get the job done most nights. Some nights it may not go your way and tonight was one of them.”

While it was an off night for the Isles power play, the Isles outscored the Devils 4-1 at even strength, though that one came in overtime, as Hughes delivered the dagger at the 2:19 mark.

“If we stayed out of the box tonight, it could have been a different story,” Horvat said.